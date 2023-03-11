UCLA vs Arizona Live Stream: How to Watch Pac-12 Championship Online

The No. 1 seed UCLA Bruins and the No. 2 seed Arizona Wildcats are set to square off in the Pac-12 Championship on Saturday, March 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Nevada.

The game (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch UCLA vs Arizona streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UCLA vs Arizona live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch UCLA vs Arizona live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UCLA vs Arizona live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch UCLA vs Arizona live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch UCLA vs Arizona live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

UCLA vs Arizona Preview

The Bruins are fresh from a dominant 75-56 win over the Oregon Ducks on Friday. Guard Tyger Campbell led UCLA in scoring with a game-high 28 points, while stud point guard Jamie Jaquez Jr. had another double-double, scoring 18 points while hauling in 10 rebounds.

UCLA took care of the ball and played staunch defense while also shooting 45% from the floor and 47.4% from 3-point range in the win over Oregon, but the team may have lost a key player to injury. Bruins center Adem Bona went down with a shoulder injury in the semis on Friday, and his status remains unknown for this game. He could be fine, but he could also be limited.

“People say you don’t have this guy or that guy. It would be different if you didn’t have anybody to put in,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said about his squad’s injury situation. “We got guys on scholarship for a reason. They practice hard, we prepare them for a reason. We tell them all year, ‘Your moment’s going to come in March, and we’re going to need you.'”

On the other side, Arizona took down Arizona State, 78-59 on Friday night. Arizona hit 56.4% of its shots from the field and an impressive 52.6% of its shots from beyond the arc against ASU. Four players hit double figures for the Wildcats in the win, led by forward Ąžuolas Tubelis, who finished with 17 points. Forward Cedric Henderson Jr. and center Oumar Ballo each scored 14 points, illustrating Arizona’s ability to feed its big men in the paint.

With Bona potentially dealing with an injury, the Bruins could find themselves struggling against Arizona’s bigs. UCLA isn’t deterred, though. “It’s not how big you are,” Cronin noted, adding: “it’s how big you play.”

These two teams split the regular season series, with Arizona winning at home, 58-52, before losing to the Bruins on the road, 82-73, on March 4.

“It’s going to be great I’m sure it’s going to be two teams that are probably a little bit worn down, probably both facing some injuries, but that’s kind of how tournament basketball is in the post-season,” Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd said about the matchup against UCLA. “So we’re coming out and we know it’s going to be a great challenge and we look forward to the opportunity to play on the big stage.”