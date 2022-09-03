UCLA vs BGSU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Falcons of Bowling Green are headed west to take on the UCLA Bruins to kick off each squad’s 2022 college football season on Saturday afternoon.

UCLA vs BGSU Preview

The UCLA Bruins are favored to win over the Bowling Green Falcons by more than three touchdowns, with the Falcons coming off a disappointing 4-8 season in 2021-2022, so this game has the potential to be a bit of a blow-out, but Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler said in his pre-game press conference (via the Bowling Green Falcons website) that he’s trying to impress upon his players how special it is to get to play in the Rose Bowl stadium.

“It gives me goosebumps. When you were making those comments, the hair stands up on your neck and your arms. It’s an unbelievable venue. Always has been, always will be. I think it’s my favorite bowl game, hands down. Whenever all the kids that were my age or your age, Jordan, we were playing football on a New Year’s Day, imagining that we were gonna be in the Rose Bowl. And that is one special game. And I think our kids are gonna have a great, great opportunity to play a very good football team in unbelievable venue,” said Loeffler.

Loeffler said it was will be particularly special for their quarterback Matt McDonald because of his family football legacy — his brother Michael played reserve quarterback at USC, winning two national titles during his years there; his brother Andrew played quarterback at New Mexico State; and their father Paul played quarterback at USC, winning a national title in 1978.

“I think Matt will be the last one of the McDonalds to play in the Rose Bowl. He’s got two other brothers that played. His dad played in it, obviously. So, I think he’s the last McDonald to play. So very excited for both him and Austin [Osborne],” said the Bowling Green coach.

Loeffler was also asked how he keeps the team from being distracted by the venue and not having their heads in the game and Loeffler said that that definitely is a concern, though he was more concerned about that happening last year when they played at Notre Dame.

“I was more concerned about that in all actuality last year and our Notre Dame experience, just because of the amount of youth,” said Loeffler. “Last year in particular, opening up against Tennessee with all 18- and 19-year-old kids. I think this team is much more mature. I don’t think a stadium or a crowd or what not is gonna phase them one bit whatsoever. They’ve been there, they’ve done it, and we just need to go out there and worry about the important things, worry about what we can control, and play our tails off.”

The Bowling Green at UCLA game kicks off on Saturday, September 3 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time on the Pac-12 Network.