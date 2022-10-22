UCLA vs Oregon Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 9 ranked UCLA Bruins (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) head to Autzen Stadium to take on the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 22.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch UCLA vs Oregon streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UCLA vs Oregon live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch UCLA vs Oregon live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in a limited number of markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox and FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UCLA vs Oregon live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch UCLA vs Oregon live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in a limited number of markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch UCLA vs Oregon live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

UCLA vs Oregon Preview

Both squads enter this game coming off bye weeks, and both teams looked solid in their previous outings. The Bruins had an impressive 42-32 victory over No. 15 ranked Utah on October 8.

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was excellent yet again, completing 18 of 23 passes for 299 yards, four passing touchdowns and an interception, also adding a score on the ground.

“He’s completing the ball at a really high rate right now,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said about the UCLA quarterback. “He’s operating their offense. Obviously, he’s a weapon with his legs. He understands what they’re trying to accomplish. I think it’s a lot of the same things you see right now with our quarterback; understanding what’s supposed to be accomplished on the field and executing at a high level. He’s certainly doing that. He’s a dynamic player. Anytime he touches the ball it can turn into an explosive play. So that’s showing up for them.”

UCLA is 12th in the nation in scoring (41.5 points per game), and they’re giving up 22.6 points per contest on defense. Now, they have one of their biggest matchups of the season, and Bruins coach Chip Kelly says the team will have to be ready for the rowdy Oregon crowd.

“We get in Friday around six, we play the next day,” Kelly said, via the O.C. Register. “We all know what this entails. It’s a business trip, just like any other away game in this league.”

“It’s a difficult place to play, just like anything in this league,” Kelly added. “You go to Washington and it’s hard, you go to Oregon it’s hard, I think that’s part of it when you’re playing meaningful games in October is you gotta be prepared for crowd noise, so we’ll be prepared for it.”

They’ll be playing a hyped Ducks squad currently ranked 9th in the FBS in scoring (42.0 points per contest). Oregon’s defense might be its weak spot, as the unit is surrendering 28.8 points a game.

While the Ducks have been solid against the run, allowing 98.0 yards per game and 3.7 yards per carry, they’re also giving up over 275 yards through the air per game, so Thompson-Robinson could have himself a day.

It’ll be up to transfer quarterback Bo Nix to match him strike for strike. Oregon has scored over 40 points since dropping its season opener to Georgia, so expect a shootout.

The Ducks have won three in a row against the Bruins in the series.