UCLA vs SDSU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 22 UCLA Bruins kick off their 2020 season on the road against the San Diego State Aztecs at Viejas Arena Wednesday.

The game starts at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of UCLA vs San Diego State online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UCLA vs San Diego State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the race on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of CBS Sports Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch UCLA vs San Diego State live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch CBS Sports Network and 80-plus other TV channels via YouTube TV:

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can watch UCLA vs San Diego State live on the YouTube app, which is available on your your Roku, Roku TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the YouTube website.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

UCLA vs San Diego State Preview

UCLA has the benefit of experience this year, with eight members of last year’s squad returning, including five starters. Tyger Campbell, David Singleton, Jaime Jaquez Jr, Jalen Hill and Chris Smith have all returned for the Bruins, and all should be significant contributors this season. Smith was the team’s leading scorer last year, netting 13.1 points a game, and Hill led the team in rebounds, hauling in 6.9 per contest.

The Bruins finished their 2019 campaign winning two of their last 11 games, and head coach Mick Cronin said that starting this season off against the likes of the Aztecs will be a great test for his team right out of the gate.

“The good thing about playing a San Diego State, you’re going to find out what you’re made of right off the bat and where we’re at and if we picked up where we left off,” Cronin said. “It’s important to me that we get in there Wednesday night and compete on every possession,” Cronin said, “and we try to play together, we try to play smart, we try to physically compete.”

The Bruins had a 19-12 overall record last year, and they’ll be facing an Aztecs squad that finished atop the Mountain West with a 30-2 mark.

San Diego State saw one of its best players, Malachi Flynn, get drafted 29th overall in the NBA draft last week, and the team will have a hard time filling that void. Graduate-transfer Terrell Gomez will now slide into the point guard slot for the Aztecs, and shooting guard Matt Mitchell should be a larger focal point for SDSU coach Brian Dutcher’s offense. Mitchell averaged 12.2 points a game as a junior last year, and his coach is beyond glad he’s back for one more year.

“We are very happy to have Matt returning for his senior season,” Dutcher said heading into this week’s game. “To be able to fulfill his dream of playing at the next level, it was important to meet with NBA teams and hear their evaluations so he can continue his development. As we focus on earning another Mountain West championship in 2020-21, this experience can only be a positive for Matt and the Aztecs.”

SDSU averaged 74.8 points and 35 rebounds a game last season, while UCLA scored 69.5 points and 36.6 boards per game. The Bruins are 15-6 all-time against San Diego State. The two teams last met in 2012, when SDSU won, 78-69.