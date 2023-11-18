UCLA vs USC Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The UCLA Bruins (6-4 overall, 3-4 in the Pac-12) and the USC Trojans (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) will clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, November 18.

The game will be televised on ABC

Here’s how:

UCLA vs USC Live Stream Guide

UCLA vs USC Preview

USC is coming off a 36-27 loss to the No. 6 ranked Oregon Ducks last weekend. Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams completed 19-of-34 passes for 291 yards and a score. A late rally fell short, and Williams didn’t get much help from the running game, as USC managed just 73 yards on the ground all game.

It was USC’s fourth loss over its last five games, making this matchup against in-state rival UCLA all the more important.

Williams and the Trojans are averaging 43.6 points a game on offense. Defensively, USC is surrendering 34.6 points per contest.

On the other side, UCLA is fresh from its second straight loss, falling to a 2-7 Arizona State team, 17-7, on November 11. Bruins QB Collin Schlee went 11-18 for 117 yards and a TD, also leading the team in rushing with 51 yards.

UCLA failed to score at all over the first three quarters, struggling to do much at all offensively. Their defense kept them in it, holding ASU to just 3.6 yards per play and 74 yards on the ground, but the Bruins couldn’t get it together.

The Bruins are scoring 26.5 points a game on offense, while allowing 16.4 points per contest so far this season. They will need to have a remarkable game in order to save head coach Chip Kelly, who is rumored to be on his way out after the game is over.

UCLA vs USC: What They’re Saying

“He’s probably as good as there is in the country. There’s a reason he won the Heisman Trophy last year. He’s a truly special player in all of college football and in one for the ages in terms of what he’s been able to do. He makes some plays where you just kind of shake your head and go, ‘Oh my God.’ And I think he’s probably the only one that can make them. Maybe (Patrick) Mahomes at the next level … He’s got those type of qualities.” — UCLA coach Chip Kelly on USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

“That front seven really leads that defense. There’s no question, and they’ve done a good job playing to their strengths. They’ve done a nice job against the run. They’ve made teams hang on to the football and let those guys have a chance to get after the quarterback and affect the game that way. And it’s been successful for them. You’ve gotta give them credit. They’ve had a nice turnaround. They certainly have improved a lot. And when you’re as strong as they are up front, that’s one hell of a place to start.” — USC Head coach Lincoln Riley on the Bruins.