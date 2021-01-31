How to Watch UConn vs DePaul Women’s Basketball Online

The No. 3 UConn Huskies will head to Wintrust Arena to face the No. 17 DePaul Blue Demons Sunday.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of UConn vs DePaul online for free:

UConn vs DePaul Women Preview

The Huskies are coming off their lone loss of the season, a 90-87 defeat at the hands of No. 19 Arkansas. It was an upset few saw coming, and it shook Connecticut a bit. Paige Bueckers led the team in scoring with 27 points, and Evina Westbrook added 19, but Olivia Nelson-Ododa struggled, failing to score or be a factor at all in all first half. The team’s third-leading scorer, she only played nine minutes and scored two points in the second half.

“I don’t think Liv was being very effective. It’s plain and simple,” Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma said postgame, via SB Nation. “Liv played 20 minutes and got two rebounds. So she’s got to be better. She’s gonna have to be better. You have to work harder.”

“I think Liv knows what she needs to do and at the end of the day she just needs to do that,” Westbrook added. “Just be more aggressive and just be that, the best post player that we know that she is every time she steps on the floor. I think sometimes she can get away from that.”

UConn had not allowed more than 65 points in a game this season until they were upset by Arkansas, a fact that didn’t sit well with their coach.

“I thought there were a lot of defensive breakdowns, an awful lot,” Auriemma said. “When you have a team that shoots from the three-point line as well as they do, there’s a tendency to extend your defense because you don’t want to get caught late getting to a shooter. So what ends up happening is if there’s a drive, you can’t rotate down here fast enough. So they caught us a bunch of times on those.”

It won’t get much easier against a tough DePaul team. The Blue Demons have won four in a row, most recently beating Butler, 80-66, on Thursday. Lexi Held led the way with 17 points, Sonya Morris scored 15 and Deja Church chipped in 13 in a well-rounded team effort.

DePaul has been rolling of late, with its last loss coming on December 29, when it fell to this same UConn team. Connecticut won the first game in convincing fashion, 75-52, with Bueckers once again leading the way for the Huskies. Darrione Rogers was the only player to score in double figures for the Blue Demons, netting 20 points in the loss, so they’ll need more players to step up this time around.