How to Watch UConn vs South Carolina National Championship for Free

The last two AP National Player of the Year award winners face off with a title on the line Sunday night, when Aliyah Boston and the South Carolina Gamecocks take on Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies in the NCAA Women’s National Championship Game in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of South Carolina vs UConn online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch South Carolina vs UConn live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch South Carolina vs UConn live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch South Carolina vs UConn live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package, which you can include with your free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch South Carolina vs UConn live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

South Carolina vs UConn Preview

The South Carolina Gamecocks will look to complete a wire-to-wire season atop the rankings with a national title when they face the 11-time champion UConn Huskies in the NCAA Women’s Championship Game on Sunday night at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

South Carolina has held the No. 1 ranking in the AP poll for the duration of the season and tied a program-record with 34 wins. The Gamecocks are 13-0 against AP-ranked teams, where the average scoring margin has been 13 points.

UConn, who suffered their most defeats in a season since 2012, has overcome injuries and COVID-19 issues en route to making its 14th consecutive Final Four appearance. The Huskies will be putting their perfect 11-0 mark in national title games on the line against the Gamecocks.

Sunday night’s affair will feature the top two players in the women’s collegiate game pitted against each other with a championship up for grabs. The Gamecocks’ Aliyah Boston was the AP National Player of the Year this season, while the Huskies’ Paige Bueckers took home the award last year.

Here’s a look at the breakdown for each team as they head into the marquee matchup that will decide who celebrates amid the confetti:

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (34-2)

South Carolina is looking to win its first national title since 2017 when they captured the first championship in program history.

The Gamecocks’ road to the final has included NCAA Tournament wins over Howard (79-21), Miami (FL) (49-33), North Carolina (69-61), Creighton (80-50), and Louisville (72-59).

The reigning national player of the year Aliyah Boston leads the team in scoring and rebounding with 17.0 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. The junior forward has recorded 29 double-doubles and broke the program’s single-season rebound record with 446 boards.

The Gamecocks feature two more players who average double-digit points per game in senior guard Destanni Henderson (11.1 ppg) and junior guard Zia Cooke (10.7 ppg).

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is looking to lead the Gamecocks to their second national title and cement this squad’s place in history.

“I say what we said all season long: Our history over their history,” said Staley prior to Sunday’s matchup. “It’s not just UConn, it’s just when we played anybody. Because when we’ve lost this season, it was a historical moment for our opponents. For Missouri, it was a historical moment for Kentucky. We need to choose our history. We want to imprint our history in the basketball history books.”

No. 2 UConn Huskies (30-5)

UConn and their head coach Geno Auriemma will be looking to cut down the nets for the 12th time with a win over top-seeded South Carolina on Sunday night.

The Huskies have won 15 straight games including NCAA Tournament wins over Mercer (83-38), UCF (52-47), Indiana (75-58), North Carolina State (91-87, 2OT), and the defending national champion Stanford (63-58).

Sophomore guard Paige Bueckers has looked like the player who was the national player of the year in 2021 in this tournament, where she is averaging nearly 16 points a game. Bueckers, who went to high school just 10 miles from the Final Four site, returned to the lineup at the tail-end of the season after missing 19 games due to a left knee injury.

“We know everybody in the world doesn’t think we’re going to win, so we’re like, we might as well just prove everybody wrong and prove ourselves right. We’ve got one more game, we’re not satisfied with this,” said Bueckers following the win over Stanford in the national semifinals. “We’re just trying to win a national championship and leave everything out on the line and it’s our last game of the season, so we have nothing left to give.”.

Three Huskies average double-digit points per game, including Bueckers and senior guard Christyn Williams at 14.6, and freshman guard Azzi Fudd at 12.7.