UConn vs SDSU Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (30-8) and the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (32-6) will meet in the NCAA Championshipat at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, April 3.

The game (6:09 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here's a full guide on the different ways to you can watch a live stream of FAU vs San Diego State online for free:

SDSU vs UConn Preview

The Aztecs are coming off a thrilling last-second win over tournament darling Florida Atlantic in the Final Four San Diego State trailed the majority of the game, at one point going down by 14 points in the second half. But, the Aztecs refused to go away, chipping away until they ultimately won, 72-71.

Matt Bradley led SDSU in scoring with 21 points, and he also hit the game-winning shot as time expired in a thrilling buzzer-beater. Jaedon LeDee was the only other player to score in double figures, finishing with 12 points and six boards.

“Coach decided to call a timeout at the end,” Bradley said after his game-winning shot. “It was about seven seconds after we got the ball, and he told me to go downhill, get something at the rim. They did a good job cutting me off. Once I looked up, it was two seconds left, I knew I had to make a shot. I got to a shot I’m comfortable with. Went to a pull-up; glad it went in.”

“This team can go through a stretch where no one can make a shot, and then they’ll go on a 14-0 run with great defense,” Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher said about his squad. “And they did that again today.”

On the other side, Connecticut had an easier time in it’s Final Four matchup, beating Miami (FL), 72-59. The Huskies dominated out of the gate, going on a 9-0 run to start before taking a 37-24 lead into halftime.

Forward Adama Sanogo led the way for UConn with a game-high 21 points, also adding 10 rebounds, while guard Jordan Hawkins netted 13 points. The Huskies played swarming defense, finishing with five blocks.

“I’m a defensive guy first and foremost,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “I just love the way we guarded them. They’re one of the best offenses in the country, and we really disrupted them.”

San Diego State has never been beyond the Sweet 16, while Connecticut has won four titles since its first in 1999, most recently winning it all in 2014. It should be an intriguing matchup.

“They’re one of the best teams in the country,” Hurley said about the Aztecs. “And I think it’s fitting that both of us kind of earned our way into this title game.”

The Aztecs are averaging 71.5 points a game on offense while shooting 44.1% from the field. The Huskies are scoring 78.6 points a game on 46.4% shooting from the floor.