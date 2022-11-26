How to Watch UGA vs GT Game Online for Free

Georgia faces in-state rival Georgia Tech on Saturday, November 26.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Georgia Tech vs Georgia streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Georgia Tech vs Georgia live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Georgia Tech vs Georgia live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Georgia Tech vs Georgia live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Georgia Tech vs Georgia live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Georgia Tech vs Georgia live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Georgia Tech vs Georgia Preview

Top-ranked Georgia (11-0), the defending national champion, has been rolling all season, but the Bulldogs know not to sleep on Georgia Tech. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart could have shown film from the last time they lost to the Yellow Jackets but decided not to according to DawgNation’s Connor Riley.

“They see us, and they’re like, ‘Oh, they’re dinosaurs.’ They don’t look at it as relevant,” Smart said, per Riley. “What’s relevant to them is that probability doesn’t equal reality, and you can’t go off probability. These games are decided on the grass, not on paper. If we learned anything last week, it’s that probability doesn’t equal reality. You have to go out and play good.”

Georgia Tech established more recent credibility as a team to watch out for aside from a 2016 upset of Georgia. The Yellow Jackets stunned then-No. 13 North Carolina last week 21-14 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. That marked the second win for Georgia Tech over a top-25 opponent this season. The Yellow Jackets also beat then-No. 24 Pitt 26-21 in October.

“They cause havoc. They stunt and move people,” Smart said about Georgia Tech’s defense via DawgNation. “They fire people. They blitz people, and they cause turnovers. They’re bought in. They play really hard. Credit to Coach Thacker and what he believes in, but they’re playing really hard. They’re athletic and move around a lot. They do a good job.”

Georgia hasn’t let two many teams stick around this season, but a couple of opponents have made for close calls. The Bulldogs beat Kentucky 16-6 on November 19, and Georgia edged Missouri 26-22 on October 1.

“You just have to be able to match their energy and play to the best of your ability,” Georgia football offensive tackle Broderick Jones said via DawgNation. “You have to cut out on the mental errors and play football. You don’t want to overthink it too much. When you start overthinking, things are bound to go wrong.”

Georgia comes into the game with almost everything set — a spot in the SEC Championship Game and the top spot in the College Football Playoff Rankings. The Bulldogs won’t lose a spot in the SEC title tilt, but there are one-loss teams wanting to push the Bulldogs out of the College Football Playoff chase.

“It’s easy to say this is the next game on the schedule, but it’s Georgia and we’re Georgia Tech. That’s why you come to school, to play in this football game,” Yellow Jackets interim coach Brent Key said via Trussville Tribune. “To be able to coach in this football game is an honor. I’m dadgum really, really excited to get out there and get these guys out there to play on Saturday.”