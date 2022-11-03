Where to Watch UK vs Kentucky State Basketball Game Today

Kentucky seeks a bounce-back game against Kentucky State in an in-state exhibition matchup on Thursday, November 3.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch Kentucky vs Kentucky State:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ will include hundreds of live college basketball games during the 2022-23 season, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Kentucky vs Kentucky State live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Kentucky vs Kentucky State live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Kentucky vs Kentucky State live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network and SEC Network+, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Kentucky vs Kentucky State live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Kentucky vs Kentucky State live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Kentucky vs Kentucky State Preview

Kentucky needing to bounce back during exhibition play might sound odd, but the Wildcats’ performance on Sunday, October 30, left things to be desired. The Wildcats get a chance to correct those issues on Thursday against Kentucky State.

On Sunday, the Wildcats mustered 56 points in a 56-38 win against Division III Missouri Western State. The Wildcats shot 40% from the field and 31.82% from three-point range. C.J. Fredrick gave the Wildcats a solid offensive performance with 15 points, which included 4-6 shooting from three-point range.

The Wildcats only had two players reach double figures in the first exhibition game — Fredrick and Jacob Toppin. Fredrick didn’t play as much last season, and averaged 6.2 points per game in 17.7 minutes per night last year.

Despite the offensive concerns, Wildcats head coach John Calipari wants his team to improve in other areas for Thursday against Kentucky State. Calipari highlighted defense, rebounding, and hustle. Missouri Western State notably out-rebounded the Wildcats 36-35.

“This is how they can separate themselves on the court,” Calipari wrote via Twitter.

Excited to get back on the court with our team tonight. We have told them they will be evaluated in these three areas: 1. Defense – on and OFF the ball

2. Rebounding – defensive and offensive

3. Sprinting This is how they can separate themselves on the court!! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 30, 2022

It echoed what Caiperi said after the game where his team held a Division II squad under 40 points.

“We stink defensively,” Calipari said via UK Athletics. “And I told ’em, and I told some individuals, ‘Look, if you want to play, if you think you’re going to play, you’re not playing. You won’t play.'”

Kentucky won’t have last season’s National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe on Thursday due to a recent knee procedure. The Wildcats expect him back for the regular season. Tshiebwe averaged 17.4 points, 15.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks last year.

Sahvir Wheeler, who sustained a leg injury against Missouri Western State, won’t play on Thursday. Wheeler averaged 10.1 points, 6.9 assists, two rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.

Kentucky State, which has played the Wildcats twice before in exhibition, has a tall order in Lexington. The Wildcats routed the Thorobreds the past two meetings in 2015 and 2019. Last season’s Kentucky State squad went 9-15 overall.

Kentucky met one of Kentucky State’s conference opponents, Miles College, last season. The Wildcats beat Miles College 80-71 in that game.