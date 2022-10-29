UM vs MSU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 4 Michigan Wolverines (7-0) host the rival Michigan State Spartans in a Big Ten showdown at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, October 29.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Michigan State vs Michigan streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Michigan State vs Michigan Preview

The Wolverines are coming off a bye week, so they’ll be well rested and prepared. They last played on October 15, winning in dominant fashion, 41-17, over No. 13 Penn State. Michigan did its usual damage on the ground, rushing for 418 yards in the win.

The Wolverines have the No. 8 ranked rushing attack in the nation heading into this game, averaging 241.7 yards per contest. They’re also strong defensively, as they are ranked 5th in the FBS in total defense and are surrendering just over 12 points a game.

The Spartans are also fresh from a bye week, last playing on October 15, when they beat Wisconsin in double overtime, 34-28. MSU quarterback Payton Thorne went 21-29 for 265 yards and two touchdowns in a winning effort. The Spartans managed just 99 rushing yards against the Badgers, however, and they’ll face a tough challenge this week against a Michigan defense that’s surrendering just 85.9 yards per game on the ground.

Spartans head coach Mel Tucker is 2-0 against Jim Harbaugh, but the undefeated Wolverines are big favorites in this one.

“Although the numbers certainly lean heavily in Michigan’s favor, the reality is that the Spartans have every intention of playing spoiler to the Wolverines championship hopes – and they have a track record of doing just that,” Chris Breiler of Sports Illustrated wrote about the matchup.

“In his first season as head coach of the Spartans, Mel Tucker walked into the Big House as a 21.5 point underdog and left with the Paul Bunyan Trophy,” Breiler added. “The following season, Tucker and the Spartans played the underdog role once again – and once again they knocked off the Wolverines.”

After dropping the last two against MSU, though, the Wolverines are ready for some payback “We want Paul back,” Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy said, referencing the Paul Bunyan trophy. “We want him back. They’re coming to our house … We’re ready for that one. We’re going to be turning the page real quick.”

“There’s no shortage of belief or confidence in our group,” Tucker said about his team. “It’s more about preparation. We know that we need to play 60 minutes of complimentary football to be able to get the job done. We have not played our best 60 yet, so that’s our goal.”