How to Watch UNC Asheville vs Campbell Basketball Today

North Carolina-Asheville and Campbell will battle it out for the Big South Conference title on Sunday, March 5.

UNC Asheville vs Campbell Preview

UNC Asheville (26-7) and Campbell (16-17) will vie for the Big South Conference crown and an NCAA Tournament berth on Sunday.

Campbell edged Radford 72-71 in the Big South semifinals on March 4 to secure a spot in the title game. Camels freshman Anthony Dell’Orso sank the game-winning basket in the final two seconds of the game.

“I didn’t really have time to think about it,” Dell’Orso said via the Charlotte Observer. “I just took the shot.”

ANTHONY DELL’ORSO! Campbell advances to the Big South title game! pic.twitter.com/aBAzQna3Vv — Heat Check CBB (@HeatCheckCBB) March 4, 2023

Dell’Orso, who finished with 23 points on 7-16 shooting, acknowledged there was little in his past experience to come up with such a last-second clutch shot.

“Where I come from, we didn’t lose very often. I guess it’s been a while,” Dell’Orso said via The Charlotte Observer.

Campbell could use another big game from Dell’Orso on Sunday to deliver the program’s second NCAA Tournament appearance. The freshman from Australia averages 12.5 points per game.

“All season, he would come to me and ask, ‘Was that a good shot I took?'” Campbell head coach Kevin McGeehan said via The Charlotte Observer. “Now he’s trusting himself.”

Dell’Orso’s confidence and clutch play could make the difference against a UNC Asheville squad that rides an eight-game winning streak after beating South Carolina Upstate 66-62 in the other Big South semifinal on Saturday. Bulldogs senior guard Drew Pember dominated with 31 points and 10 rebounds. Pember has been tough all season with 20.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.

“Drew Pember and Tajion Jones are probably better than anyone else who has played in this conference,” McGeehan said via The Charlotte Observer. “And they have great role players.”

Jones averages 14.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, but the talent doesn’t stop there as McGeehan noted. Nicholas McMullen and Jamon Battle are a formidable pair of forwards. McuMullen posts eight points and 5.6 rebounds per game, and Battle averages 6.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per night.

UNC Asheville swept Campbell this season 58-55 at Asheville on January 7 and 78-65 on January 28 in Buies Creek, North Carolina. The Bulldogs seek a fifth NCAA Tournament appearance and first since 2016.

Campbell hasn’t been above .500 since December, but that also doesn’t prevent the Camels from believing. McGeehan believes his team can spoil the Bulldogs’ plans on Sunday.

“We played a close game up there,” McGeehan said via The Charlotte Observer. “Our guys aren’t afraid of anybody.”