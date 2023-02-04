UNC vs Duke Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Duke and North Carolina meet for the first time since a Final Four showdown on Saturday, February 4.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch UNC vs Duke streaming live online:

UNC vs Duke Preview

Duke (16-6) and North Carolina (15-7) don’t look like the Final Four squads that met in the Big Dance last spring, but the storied rivalry remains as intense as ever.

For Duke head coach John Scheyer, it’s the latest step amid his herculean task of filling longtime head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s shoes. Krzyzewski coached the team since 1961.

“I never really dreamt of being the head coach in this game. It’s not something you can even think about. So, it’s a privilege and an honor, but honestly, the preparation will be like every other game,” Scheyer told ESPN.

It’s still relatively new for UNC’s Hubert Davis as a head coach. Davis took over for Roy Williams last season and led the Tar Heels to the national title game. The Duke-UNC rivalry was previously marked by legendary coaches in Krzyzewski and/or the late Dean Smith since 1957 until 2022.

“I don’t think about that stuff,” Davis said via 247 Sports. “That’s a lot of stuff on my mind, but I don’t think about that. You just bringing up Coach Smith and Coach (Bill) Guthridge, that puts a smile on face.”

For Davis, he looks to get the Tar Heels back on track after a slow start that left the team out of the top 25 polls of late.

“I think you’re always are trying to, I guess, push the right buttons or make changes and tweak and alter things,” Davis said via 247 Sports. “I think you’re always doing that. I think one of the things that has been inconsistent for us is the injuries. So every week in terms of the (player) rotations, it’s been musical chairs in terms of who’s in and who’s out.”

Duke, also unranked, likewise looks to get on track after a slow start. Scheyer see it coming together soon.

“We see the vision now,” Scheyer told ESPN. “I don’t think there’s any secret at the beginning of the year when you have so many new guys, they’re feeling it out, feeling out each other.”

“We’ve learned what it takes to win and how to play together and now it’s just a matter of how to do it consistently and doing it against different teams and strategies, but I think we’re a really good basketball team and I honestly think our room to grow is still as big as any team in the country over the next four to six weeks,” Scheyer added.