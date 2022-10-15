UNC vs Duke Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

It may not be quite the same kind of rivalry as when they meet on the hardwood, but UNC vs Duke is always worth the price of admission, no matter the sport. That’s especially true when both sides are good, and that’s the case Saturday on the gridiron, when 4-2 Duke hosts 5-1 UNC for the annual Victory Bell.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ACC Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ACC Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch UNC vs Duke streaming live online:

UNC vs Duke Football 2022 Preview

It’s the annual battle for the Victory Bell when the North Carolina Tarheels take on the Duke Blue Devils. UNC is off to a 5-1 start, while Duke sits at 4-2. The Tarheels are favored but only by a touchdown, so it should be a good game.

In his pre-game press conference, Duke head coach Mike Elko said his players are excited for the rivalry game.

“They certainly understand the significance of this game and the significance of this game to our fan base, our community, our alumni. We talked a lot about what the energy and emotion is going to be like Saturday night and making sure we handle that the right way,” said Elko.

He also said that the North Carolina defense has been steadily improving and they’re going to have to find a way to make big plays.

“They are a much-improved defense over the last two weeks. We have focused a lot of our attention on what they’ve become the last two weeks. I think they’ve become a lot more physical,” he said, adding that on the other side of the ball, they’ve “got to find a way to get stops” and not allow UNC’s quarterback Drake Maye to “get outside the pocket and create plays with his feet.”

In his own pre-game press conference, UNC head coach Mack Brown said his team has had big games, “emotional games” lately and this one is no different.

“Practice has been really good this week. The kids get excited about playing Duke. It’s a rival game, it’s really important to our fanbase and student body and when that’s the case, it really kind of runs through the team and generates some more energy for them,” said Brown.

He went on to say that he loves the leadership that is emerging on the team this year.

“[The players] said at the beginning of the year, it was all about passion, accountability and toughness. Past midseason, this is the seventh game of the year, they’ve played with passion every week. They are becoming more accountable, it is becoming a more player-led team, as we’ve seen … it’s especially been that way on defense, to see their improvement the last two weeks, and the offense needs to continue to get more leadership and do a better job throughout because they’ve had so many great games, it’s been so easy. It’s going to start getting tougher for them,” said Brown.

The UNC vs Duke game kicks off Saturday, October 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on the ACC Network.