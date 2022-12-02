How to Watch UNC vs FSU Women’s Soccer Online

The NCAA women’s soccer tournament national semifinals get underway Friday with an ACC showdown between defending national champions Florida State and UNC.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch UNC vs Florida State streaming live online:

UNC vs FSU Women’s Soccer Preview

This is the third time this season that these two teams have met with the teams splitting the first two meetings. UNC won the first matchup, but FSU won the rematch in the ACC Chmapionship Final.

The Noles are attempting to win their third championship in five seasons, while UNC is trying to win their first since 2012. However, the Heels have been close in recent years as they finished as runner-up in 2018 and 2019.

In the two teams most recent meeting the FSU defense reigned supreme as they were able to hold UNC to just one goal on seven shots. For the Heels they have been at their best this season when they have been able to control the possession.

The Noles defense has continued to be dominant during the NCAA tournament as they’ve only allowed one goal so far and have outscored their opponents 11-1. UNC though has been equally dominant during the tournament as they have outscored their opponents 13-3 so far.

In the last meeting between these two teams it was Jenna Nighswonger that dominated the game for FSU. Nighswonger scored one goal and assisted on the other, she currently ranks second in the country in assists and really drives the Noles offense.

Avery Patterson has led the Heels offense this season with 11 goals and eight assists, but lately the teams offense has been more inclusive since they switched to a 3-5-2 formation. Ally Sentnor has also had a big season with 10 goals and two assists.

The trend of sharing the wealth will need to continue for UNC in this rematch with FSU as in the last meeting Patterson took five of the teams seven shots in the loss.

Both of these teams enter this match on winning streaks obviously, but FSU hasn’t lost since the first meeting with UNC back on October 20 and has won eight in a row. In that window the Noles have allowed just six goals.

This game should be another tight contest just like the previous two meetings. 2-1 has been the score in the other two meetings and it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise to see a similar score this time around.

The game is in Cary, NC so the crowd should favor UNC. The winner will move on to the championship to play the winner of Alabama and UCLA on Monday.