UNC vs Charleston Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

One of the ACC’s best gets its season underway as No. 16 North Carolina looks to bounce back from a tough year with their opener against Charleston on Wednesday.

The game starts at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ACC Network.

Charleston vs UNC Preview

It’s safe to say that North Carolina would like to forget what happened last season, beyond the effects COVID-19 had on the college basketball season. The Tar Heels finished with their first losing season in nearly two decades at 14-19. It was the worst season under head coach Roy Williams and the program’s worst record since the 8-20 campaign in 2001-02.

Williams is eager for a fresh start with his new squad, although he’s looking for some fine-tuning after some rough scrimmages.

“It’s really hard when you scrimmage yourself,” Williams told reporters on Monday. “I don’t know if the offensive play was that good or the defense was that bad. But we just needed to get out in front of officials because we’re going to set a world record on number of fouls. And I’m hopeful that the officials won’t call more fouls than assistant coaches do in practice, but it does work them a little bit, too. I mean, they’re out there and we went 20 minutes and took a five-minute break and then went 20 more minutes. We stopped several times just trying to get points across.

“But I think the rebounding – our big guys are going to the backboards. I’d say that that’s the one thing that’s been more encouraging and more consistent than anything else that we’ve done.”

UNC has to replace Cole Anthony, who was the No. 15 overall pick in this year’s NBA draft. Five-star recruits Walker Kessler, Day’Ron Sharpe and Caleb Love could help with that.

“We’re anxious to see how we’re doing,” Williams said. “We had a season last year that definitely left a bad taste in our mouths.”

Nothing will be quite normal this season, but just having the opportunity to play is enough for Williams, albeit the veteran head coach admits he doesn’t handle the uncertainty well.

“I don’t handle it very well, but it’s the world we live in right now. Somebody else canceled their first four games until Dec. 7. There was a football game, I think, on Saturday morning that was canceled that was supposed to be played at 12 o’clock. It’s the world we live in. I don’t like it. I like normalcy. I like a routine. But that’s not what we have right now. You can just do everything you can possibly do and still have a slip up. But the process, you need to do everything you can possibly do and be prepared to handle everything as well.”

Charleston finished last season 17-14 and are eager to take on the challenge of a tough nonconference foe.

“We are extremely excited about the challenges and opportunities that our nonconference schedule presents us,” Cougars coach Earl Grant said. “These types of battles will prepare us for our conference season as well as games in March.”