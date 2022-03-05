UNC vs Duke Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

All eyes will be fixated on Cameron Indoor Stadium Saturday night when Duke and North Carolina meet for a special next chapter in the Tobacco Road rivalry as Mike Krzyzewski coaches in his final home game for the Blue Devils after a Hall of Fame 42-year career.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. Additionally, for Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game, ACC Network will also have a broadcast that features interviews from special guests throughout the game.

UNC vs Duke Preview

The 257th edition of the Tobacco Road rivalry between the Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels promises to be one of the most memorable, as Mike Krzyzewski coaches his final home game in his illustrious career on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Krzyzewski, the all-time winningest men’s college basketball coach, is set to retire following this season. Coach K has won 1,196 games and five national championships in his 42 years at Duke.

The atmosphere in Cameron Saturday night will be electric, as over 90 former Duke players will be in attendance to celebrate Krzyzewski’s curtain call.

“I’ve tried never to look in the past too much or in the future, but a little bit of thinking yesterday – this is your last game in Cameron,” said Krzyzewski in a press conference earlier this week. “It’s crazy. How did that happen? How is it here?”

The Blue Devils (26-4, 16-3 ACC) are looking to send their coach out on top this season and possess a team that is more than capable of cutting down the nets. Coming into Saturday’s game, Duke has won seven straight and 12 of their last 13 contests, which has led to their 20th ACC regular-season title.

Leading the charge for Duke is freshman Paolo Banchero, who is averaging 16.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The projected lottery pick in this year’s NBA Draft ranks second in scoring and third in rebounding among all true freshmen in the country.

Sophomore Mark Williams anchors the interior defense for the Blue Devils and has wreaked havoc for opponents in the paint. The 7-foot-1 center leads the ACC in blocked shots per game with 2.90 and his 87 total blocks rank sixth in the nation. Williams was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Men’s Defensive Player of the Year Award.

North Carolina (22-8, 14-5 ACC) will be playing the role of spoiler Saturday night and also will be looking for a resume-building win for an NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Tar Heels have turned it on down the stretch, winning four in a row and six of their last seven to jump into a tie for second in the ACC.

If UNC is going to have a shot to pull the upset on Saturday, they will need their dominant big man Armando Bacot to stay out of foul trouble. When the 6-10 junior is on the floor, he is a beast, averaging 16.4 points and 12.7 rebounds per game. His 23 double-doubles are third-most in the nation and have tied a UNC record set by Bryce Johnson in 2015-16.

Duke got out to a quick start in the first matchup back on Feb. 5, when they built a 31-8 lead en route to an 87-67 win in Chapel Hill.

Duke freshman forward AJ Griffin shined in his first Tobacco Road rivalry game, scoring a season-high 27 points. Graduate student Brady Manek led the Tar Heels in scoring with 22 points and Bacot tallied 17 points and 18 rebounds in the Feb. 5 matchup.

UNC leads the all-time series 141-115, but Duke is 50-46 against the Tar Heels under Coach K.