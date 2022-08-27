UNC vs FAMU Football Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

North Carolina faces Florida A&M as college football kicks off on Saturday, August 27.

The game (8:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ACC Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ACC Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Florida A&M vs North Carolina streaming live online:

Florida A&M vs UNC Preview

North Carolina and Florida A&M will kick off after all.

Florida A&M will go with out 25 players due to ineligibility when facing the Tar Heels on Saturday. After initial hesitation, the Rattlers decided to play the game short handed per head coach Willie Simmons’ statement, shared with ESPN.

“The players didn’t feel comfortable playing under those conditions and they are all understandably frustrated with many of our internal processes in the certification process, so they decided not to play,” Simmons said in his statement via ESPN. “After a few more discussions with university leadership, including the president of the university, the players ultimately decided to play the game. I support these young men 100% in whatever they decide and I’m extremely proud of them for advocating for themselves!”

While Florida A&M faces the uncertainty of playing without 25 players, the Tar Heels face different uncertainties as the new season kicks off. North Carolina head coach Mac Brown considers this the most uncertain year of his coaching career.

“When I say there are probably more unanswered questions right now than at any other time in my career that means we’ve got a lot of really talented young players who haven’t played, and we don’t know how they are going to respond,” Brown said via The Fayetteville Observer.

“We’re very talented, but we’re very inexperienced. You can’t answer inexperience, game-type questions during the week,” Brown added. “They’ve performed well in practice. We like what we see.”

“We’ve been here [UNC] going on our fourth year,” Brown continued. “We’ve really had two-and-a-half recruiting classes, so some of our best players are young. Last year’s recruiting class was unbelievable and a lot of those guys will play Saturday for the first time.”

Young players taking the field for the Tar Heels include quarterback Drake Maye. Sam Howell, who started for UNC during the past three years and set records along the way, graduated and went to the NFL.

“We just felt like Drake should walk out there first,” Brown said via ESPN’s Andrea Adeleson. “There’s very little difference between the two. If one quarterback is not moving the ball, we’ll put the other one in. We’re going to give each one a chance. If you’re moving it, you stay in. If you’re not, let each one have a chance.”

Numerous Florida A&M players will get unexpected shots to see the field amid the absence of the ineligible players. Simmons acknowledged that “there were some critical positions that we were undermanned in” amid the assessment of whether or not to play per USA Today’s Gerald Thomas III.

“We’re going to go war with these guys and work to get the other guys back by this coming week to accomplish our ultimate goal in winning a SWAC championship,” Simmons said via Thomas.