UNC vs Iowa Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-1) will head to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to take on the No. 3 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0) Tuesday.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of UNC vs Iowa online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UNC vs Iowa live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch UNC vs Iowa live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch UNC vs Iowa live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UNC vs Iowa live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

UNC vs Iowa Preview

The Tar Heels are coming off their first loss of the season, a 69-67 defeat at the hands of No. 13 Texas. North Carolina almost mounted a successful comeback after falling behind 40-28 in the first half. The Tar Heels outscored the Longhorns 39-29 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.

Forward Garrison Brooks was one of three Tar Heels scoring in double figures, leading the way with 18 points. Armando Bacot notched a double-double, netting 10 points and 12 rebounds, while R.J. Davis chipped in 11 points for North Carolina in the win. Brooks is questionable for this game, however, as he is dealing with an ankle injury.

“When I watch the film, they’re running their stuff, they’re executing I think what the coaching staff wants. Maybe there’s an extra mistake or two, but I don’t view it as being tentative by those guys,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffrey said about what he’s seeing from the Tar Heels. “They’ve been aggressive, they’ve been confident, and they’ve played well. They recognize they’ve got some talented guys in the front court. So there’s a number of ways they can go. They’re going to crank it up defensively when they have to and try to create some offense with their defense.”

The Hawkeyes have made it look easy so far, winning each of their three games by a minimum of 27 points. Luka Garza has been a one-man show for the Hawkeyes through three games this season, scoring 34 points while also grabbing 9.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.

“He’s really good,” Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams said about Garza. “That’s the first thought. He’s a guy that just got better and better and better every year. I think he’s grown some since he got to the college level. But the other day in a game he was 14-of-15, or something crazy like that. So it will be a load for our young big guys to try to guard a big guy who’s really skilled, who’s very experienced in playing and doing those kind of things.”

Joe Wieskamp is also scoring in double figures for the Hawkeyes, averaging 12 points a game, while forward Patrick McCaffery is adding 11 points per contest. They’ll need to chip in big-time here, as the Tar Heels present the toughest test of the season so far.

This game could come down to three-point shooting, however. North Carolina has made 27.1 percent of its three-point attempts, shooting just under 15 times a game. The Hawkeyes, by contrast, are hitting 39 percent of their shots from downtown on just over 25 attempts per game. If that trend continues, Iowa has the clear advantage.