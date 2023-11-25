UNC vs NC State Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) head to Carter-Finley Stadium to take on the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) in a huge ACC showdown on Saturday, November 25.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on ACC Network, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

UNC vs NC State Live Stream Guide

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UNC vs NC State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ACC Network is included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch UNC vs NC State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. ACC Network is included in the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle, which is just $31 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UNC vs NC State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

UNC vs NC State 2023 Preview

The Tar Heels are coming off a disappointing 31-20 loss to the Clemson Tigers last week. UNC quarterback Drake Maye went 16-36 for 209 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss.

North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton had a productive game, rushing for 178 yards and two TDs on 19 carries, but he also fumbled twice. UNC’s three turnovers were ultimately the difference in the game.

North Carolina is eighth in the country in scoring offense (39.9 points per contest). Maye and company are putting up 514.8 yards per game, and have been difficult to stop. Defensively, the Tar Heels are allowing 26.0 points and 396.2 yards a game.

Despite a down game from Maye against Clemson, the Tar Heels QB is still one of the nation’s top playmakers. He has completed 63.8% of his passes for 3,354 yards this season. Maye has 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions, also rushing for eight scores.

On the other side, NC State is fresh from a 35-28 win over Virginia Tech last weekend. Wolfpack QB Brennan Armstrong had a massive game, going 18-26 for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Armstrong also led NC State in rushing, finishing with 89 yards and two TDs on the ground.

The Wolfpack are scoring 25.7 points per game on offense, netting 332 yards per game. On the defensive side, NC State has been solid, surrendering 20.2 points per contest.

North Carolina leads the all-time series against NC State, 68-38. The Wolfpack have gotten the better of the Tar Heels in recent years, though. These two teams met exactly one year ago today on November 25. NC State won in a hard-fought double OT game, 30-27. The Wolfpack also won in 2021, 34-30.

UNC vs NC State: What They’re Saying

“NC State is playing really, really well. I am a Brennan Armstrong fan. He threw for 500 yards against us two years ago and is tough as nails. They always play good defense. They’re good in the kicking game, and it is their senior night. They’ll have another tremendous crowd over there. We’ve got our hands full going to NC State this weekend.” — Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown.

“You talk about playing every second that they let you play the game. As long as it takes. I know both teams are going to fight and fight hard. That’s why it’s a fun game. This (series) has had a lot of crazy endings.” — NC State coach Dave Doeren on playing the Tar Heels.