How to Watch UNC vs Saint Peter’s Live Online for Free

The North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to make their 21st Final Four appearance, while the 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s Peacocks are out to cement their legacy as the all-time Cinderella when the two face off in the NCAA Tournament East Regional Final at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The game (5:05 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of UNC vs Saint Peter’s online for free:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch UNC vs Saint Peter’s live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UNC vs Saint Peter’s live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch UNC vs Saint Peter’s live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the March Madness app or on the NCAA website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable or streaming service provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch UNC vs Saint Peter’s live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

UNC vs Saint Peter’s Preview

A David vs. Goliath matchup is on tap for Sunday’s East Regional Final, when the eighth-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels take on the ultimate Cinderella, the 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s Peacocks with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

North Carolina tied Kentucky for most NCAA Tournament wins in history (129) en route to advancing to their 28th regional final.

Saint Peter’s, a small Jesuit school in Jersey City, New Jersey, became the first 15th seed ever to make the Elite Eight after a stunning string of wins over second-seeded Kentucky, seventh-seeded Murray State, and third-seeded Purdue.

Here’s a look at the breakdown for each team as they head into Sunday’s Elite Eight contest:

No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (27-9)

North Carolina has found their mojo down the stretch, winning 15 of its last 18 games, including victories over Marquette, defending national champion Baylor, and UCLA in the tournament’s first three rounds.

The Tar Heels feature a balanced attack, with four players averaging double-digit points per game. Junior forward Armando Bacot leads the team at 16.4 ppg, followed by sophomore guard Caleb Love (15.7 ppg), graduate student forward Brady Manek (15.1 ppg), and sophomore guard RJ Davis (13.5 ppg).

In the Sweet 16 win over UCLA on Friday, Love scored a career-high 30 points, while Bacot tallied 14 points and 15 rebounds.

The 6-foot-10 Bacot has been a dominant force this season, pulling down a program-record 453 rebounds. The junior leads the team in scoring and rebounding and has recorded a Tar Heels’ single-season record 28 double-doubles.

With a victory on Sunday, the Tar Heels would advance to the Final Four to play the Duke Blue Devils, which would be the first time the Tobacco Road rivals would meet on the game’s biggest stage.

No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks (22-11)

Saint Peter’s came into the NCAA Tournament this year having gone 0-3 in their previous March Madness appearances but have picked up three upset wins en route to a captivating run to the Elite Eight.

The Peacocks implement a ten-man rotation and possess one of the nation’s best defensive units, ranking 19th in the country in points allowed per game (62.3).

“These guys really play with their chip on their shoulder, and some of these guys that were sitting up here just now feel like they belong at schools like that. So this is their opportunity to kind of showcase their talent and show what they can do,” said Saint Peter’s head coach Shaheen Holloway following Friday’s win over Purdue in the Sweet 16.

“I just think that we’re just playing at a different level right now, being connected. No one is worried about who’s getting the shot, no one is worried about who’s getting to shine, no one is worried about this or that. They’re just happy for each other, playing hard and just kind of figuring it out.”