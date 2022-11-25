UNC vs NC State Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It’s hard to believe we are into the last week of the college football regular season, which means it’s Thanksgiving. In college football Thanksgiving week means we get a considerable amount of action on Black Friday, this season that includes a rivalry showdown between NC State and UNC.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch UNC vs NC State streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UNC vs NC State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials if you don’t have that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch UNC vs NC State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials if you don’t have that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts games on ABC) and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UNC vs NC State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials if you don’t have that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch UNC vs NC State live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials if you don’t have that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in a few markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch UNC vs NC State live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials if you don’t have that.

UNC vs NC State Preview

Both of these teams enter this week coming off of tough losses last week. NC State was handled on the road at Louisville 25-10, while UNC was upset at home by Georgia Tech 21-17.

For both teams besides bragging rights, the only thing that’s really on the line in this one is possibly improving the bowl game they get selected for. UNC already knows they’ll be playing Clemson in Charlotte next week for the ACC Championship.

For NC State the problems have come from injuries at quarterback after started Devin Leary and freshman MJ Morris have both gone down with injuries, the Pack has had five different quarterbacks take snaps this season. Morris has not been ruled out for this game so it’s possible he could play.

Beyond the questions at quarterback, Thayer Thomas has been the team’s most consistent weapon this season with 51 receptions for 586 yards and four touchdowns. Jordan Houston has been solid at running back with 500 yards rushing on the season.

If NC State wants to stay in this game they’ll need a big performance out of their defense. The unit has been led by linebacker Drake Thomas with 80 tackles and 5.5 sacks this season. The secondary has also intercepted 16 passes with Aydan White leading the way with four.

For UNC Drake Maye has led a high-powered offense with 3,614 yards along with 34 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. Maye has been the team’s top rusher with 597 yards and five touchdowns.

The receiver group is led by Josh Downs with 77 catches for 878 yards and 11 touchdowns. Antoine Green has been a strong number-two option with 30 receptions for 678 yards and six touchdowns.

The Tar Heels’ defense though has struggled at times this season. As a team, they recorded just 15 sacks and have only taken the ball away 12 times.

The question in this game though will be can NC State’s offense, with injury questions at quarterback, take advantage of the defense. If not then the Wolfpack could have a hard time keeping up with UNC. There will be a ton of pressure on the NC State defense to try and get stops against Maye and company