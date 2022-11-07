UNC vs UNCW Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The UNC Wilmington Seahawks head to the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill to take on the No. 1 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday, November 7.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ACC Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ACC Network and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch UNC Wilmington vs UNC streaming live online:

UNC Wilmington vs UNC Preview

The Tar Heels (29-10 last year) were just one possession away from winning a national championship last year, falling to Kansas, 72-69.

“We weren’t just in the championship game, we had a one-point lead with 1:30 to go and you could see it, it was that close,” UNC head coach Hubert Davis said about the loss in the championship, via The Herald Sun. “So you have those emotions of disappointment. But it’s also why it’s different, because you’re also filled with so much joy and thankfulness for what those guys accomplished last year. And so that’s very different than the experience and feeling after losing in 1991. There’s tears here for this one, but there’s also a huge smile on my face at the same time.”

This season, North Carolina has four returning starters led by senior forward Armando Bacot, who averaged a double-double last year (16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds). The Tar Heels shot 44.7% from the floor last year, and they’re looking to improve in that area.

Via ESPN, UNC has several key returning players, including Bacot (16.5 PPG), Caleb Love (15.7 PPG), R.J. Davis (13.4 PPG), Leaky Black (4.9 PPG), Puff Johnson (2.8 PPG), Dontrez Styles (2.0 PPG), Justin McKoy (1.1 PPG), D’Marco Dunn (1.0 PPG) and Will Shaver (redshirt).

Key new additions for the Tar Heels include: Jalen Washington, Seth Trimble, Tyler Nickel and Pete Nance (transfer; 14.6 PPG at Northwestern).

UNC Wilmington is coming off an 88-47 exhibition win over Division II Emory & Henry on November 2. The Seahawks went on a 26-4 run in the second quarter and never looked back. Guards Maleeck Harden-Hayes and Trazarien White each scored 16 points for the Seahawks in the win.

“There were some jitters out there,” UNCW Head Coach Takayo Siddle said after the exhibition. “We were a little nervous and anxious. We did some good things for the last eight minutes of the first half. The guys played very hard throughout the game. I challenged them in certain areas. I’m proud of the guys. I think our depth could be one of our strong suits. I’m excited about this team. I think we have a ton of upside.”

The Seahawks won the CBI postseason tournament championship last year, after a surprising 27-9 mark. We’ll see if they can build on that success this season.

Key additions for Wilmington include transfers Eric Van Der Heijden (transfer, Ole Miss), Maleeck Harden-Hayes (transfer, North Dakota State), Victor Enoh (transfer, Marist), Nick Farrar ( transfer, Charleston) and Donovan Newby (transfer, Milwaukee).