UND vs NDSU Live Stream: Where to Watch Game Online

North Dakota State faces North Dakota in a re-charged rivalry game on Saturday, November 19, at the Fargodome.

UND vs NDSU 2022 Preview

North Dakota State (8-2) faces North Dakota (7-3) in arguably the biggest rivalry game between the two schools in their Division I era.

NDSU moved up to Division I in 2004 and left UND behind in Division II after a storied rivalry that lasted more than a century. The former Bison-Sioux rivalry caught the attention of NFL Films, which did a feature on the rivalry in the 1990s.

Bison-Sioux Football Rivalry From the mid-90s NFL Films documentary "Football America." This segment showcases the college football rivalry between North Dakota State and University of North Dakota. Though the rivalry has been discontinued for much of the last decade when the Bison showed true leadership by leaving behind DIV II competition, both schools now compete at the NCAA… 2009-08-31T23:12:35Z

A powerhouse in Division II, NDSU often played for national titles, but UND gave the Bison many tough games along the way. UND eventually won a national title in the 2001 season when the program moved indoors to the Alerus Center.

NDSU-UND featured many harsh, cold-weather games, including postseason clashes in 1994 and 1995. The snow-filled games lessened in the 1990s, however, when NDSU played in the Fargodome, which added a new dimension to the rivalry. Before the Bison’s FCS dynasty, UND provided the most common cause for Fargodome sellouts as the two battled for the Nickel Trophy.

That trophy, often stolen by the losing school, disappeared with the Bison’s exit from Division II after the 2003 season. The two rivals didn’t play from 2004 to 2014 when UND visited Fargo as a young Division I program without a mascot. UND retired the Fighting Sioux logo over similar pressures faced by professional teams in Cleveland and Washington in more recent years. UND’s transition from Fighting Sioux to Fighting Hawks also led to the retirement of the Nickel Trophy.

NDSU thumped UND 34-9 in 2015 as then-Bison quarterback Carson Wentz threw for four touchdown passes. The two schools met again in 2019 when a Trey Lance-led Bison squad routed UND 38-7. Lance left for the NFL the following year when NDSU pounded UND 34-13 in the COVID-delayed 2021 spring season, but he called the matchup as he saw it via social media.

“Still not a rivalry … don’t ever lose to y’all,” Lance wrote.

Still not a rivalry.. don’t ever lose to y’all — Trey Lance (@treylance09) March 20, 2021

UND finally made it competitive in October 2021 when NDSU squeaked out a 16-10 victory in Grand Forks during the fall season. Former Bison quarterback Quincy Patterson II delivered the game-sealing touchdown run.

The Bison no longer have Patterson, and the offense has been inconsistent at times this season amid losses to Arizona and South Dakota State. UND has allowed 26 points in its last two games, and the Fighting Hawks hung with SDSU in late October amid a 49-35 loss.

Offensively, UND has a quality quarterback in Tommy Schuster, who has 2,391 yards passing and 16 touchdowns. UND running back Tyler Hooseman can move the chains with 5.3 yards per carry, and he has 790 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

NDSU has a solid quarterback in Cam Miller, but the Bison likely won’t have Walter Payton award candidate and do-it-all fullback Hunter Luepke. The Bison have a strong defense again, and no opponent has scored more than 23 points against the Bison since early October.