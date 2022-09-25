How to Watch ‘Under Wraps 2’ Streaming Online for Free

The latest family movie debuting on TV is “Under Wraps 2,” which premieres Sunday, September 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Disney Channel.

“Under Wraps” will come out on Disney+ on September 30, but if you don’t have cable and want to watch it now, you can watch a live stream of the movie on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Disney Channel and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways other than Disney+ to watch “Under Wraps 2” streaming live online:

‘Under Wraps 2’ Preview

Under Wraps 2 Trailer 😨 | Disney Channel Original Movie More mummies, more problems! Watch the Under Wraps 2 trailer! Amy is preparing for her father’s Halloween-themed wedding to his fiancé Carl when Amy, Gilbert and Marshall discover that their mummy friend Harold and his beloved Rose may be in danger. Stobek, an evil mummy with a thousand-year-old grudge against his best friend-turned bitter rival… 2022-08-12T16:59:49Z

For Halloween 2022, the Disney Channel is resurrecting a hit horror film from the late 1990s for a hair-raising, spine-tingling sequel.

“Under Wraps” first premiered on October 25, 1997. It stars Mario Yedidia as a horror-movie loving tween named Marshall whose best friends, Amy (Clara Bryant) and Gilbert (Adam Wylie), aren’t quite as into scary movies and TV shows as Marshall is. Bill Fagerbakke of “Coach” and “How I Met Your Mother” stars in the dual roles of Marshall’s stepdad Ted and a mummy that Marshall names Harold who rises from the grave and is on the run

The three kids fight to keep the mummy safe from would-be thieves as they also work to get the mummy back in his sarcophagus before midnight on Halloween or else the mummy will wink out of existence.

In 2020, a remake of the original was released starring Christian J. Simon, Malachi Barton, Sophia Hammons, and Phil Wright. It was such a hit for the Disney Channel that a sequel, titled “Under Wraps 2” is premiering on September 25.

The description of the sequel reads:

“Under Wraps 2” picks up as Marshall, Gilbert and Amy are getting ready to attend Amy’s father’s Spooktacular Halloween-themed wedding to his fiancé Carl. However, plans soon go awry when the three friends discover their mummy pal Harold and his beloved Rose may be in danger. Sobek, an evil mummy with a 1000-year-old grudge against his best friend-turned-bitter-rival Harold, is unexpectedly awakened and out for revenge. With help from his hypnotized lacky Larry, Sobek kidnaps Rose. Gilbert, Marshall, Buzzy and Harold must use their skills once again to save her and get back in time to attend the wedding.

Stars Malachi Barton, Christian J. Simon, Sophia Hammons, Phil Wright are all returning in the sequel, plus newcomers Melanie Brook, T.J. Storm, Rryla McIntosh, and Jordan Conley. Additionally, Adam Wylie from the original 1997 film is also joining the sequel.

“Under Wraps 2” kicks off the Disney Channel’s five weeks of Halloween programming that includes Halloween-themed movies every weeknight, like fan favorites “Hotel Transylvania,” “Hotel Transylvania 2,” “Hotel Transylvania 3,” “Halloweentown” and “Halloweentown II.” There will also be new Halloween-themed episodes of “BUNK’D,” “Hamster and Gretel,” “The Villains of Valley View,” “Raven’s Home,” and “The Worst Witch.”

For the little viewers, there will also be Halloween episodes of “PJ Masks,” “Minnie’s Bow-Toons,” “Mickey Mouse Funhouse,” “Eureka!”, “Puppy Dog Pals,” “Firebuds,” and “Dino Ranch.”

“Under Wraps 2” premieres Sunday, September 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the Disney Channel.