How to Watch ‘Unfaithful: Caught in the Act’ Streaming Online

There’s a new “gotcha” reality show coming to TV when “Unfaithful: Caught in the Act” premieres on Monday, May 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Unfaithful: Caught in the Act” streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Unfaithful: Caught in the Act’ Preview

This new addition to VH1’s reality lineup features “Basketball Wives” star Tami Roman as she “sets out on a mission to empower suspicious lovers to catch their cheating partners in the act,” according to the VH1 press release.

It continues:

With the help of a relationship expert and a private investigator, Tami will uncover the shocking truths and get the receipts to expose the cheats. Once the investigation is complete, the suspicious lover can choose to team up with their partner’s other lover or take them both down in an undercover ambush. In a life-altering confrontation, Tami’s tough love approach will help the heartbroken find the answers they need to make the ultimate decision – move forward together or end their relationship for good. Will Tami’s exposure bring these lovers closure?

“’Unfaithful’ was important to me because I’ve been that person; confused, unsure and seeking answers in a relationship,” said Roman in a statement. “I needed help figuring out if I should go forward or move on. ‘Unfaithful’ provided a way for me to assist others in that predicament. The show is the perfect blend of a talk show meets reality TV. Real people, real situations and me helping them navigate through those moments while always keeping it real.”

The press release also says that throughout the six episodes in season one, “Unfaithful” will “explore the subject through the point of view of the person who learns they aren’t the only one in their lover’s life,” and the tagline reads, “When lovers stray, Tami don’t play.”

On Instagram, Roman wrote that she is “so humbled” to be given this chance by VH1.

“Words can’t describe how I’m feeling right now! So humbled, so blessed, so thankful. We started ‘UNFAITHFUL’ right before Covid shut the world down & I didn’t know if it would ever come to fruition, BUT GOD!” wrote Toman. “I TRULY hope you ALL enjoy @vh1 ‘UNFAITHFUL.’ We worked hard y’all and I’m so proud of this show! Thank you to all the guests for sharing your stories with me and now the world. Thank you @vh1 for believing in me & giving me this phenomenal opportunity! Chris, Nina, Lashan, Sitarah, Jennifer, John, Liz, Lilly, Jasmine, Christina, Kim, Tyson, Nick R. and EVERYONE involved thank you!”

“Unfaithful: Caught in the Act” premieres on Monday, May 16 at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on VH1.