Pitt vs URI Football Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

No. 24 Pittsburgh gets an intriguing test on Saturday afternoon against FCS No. 20 Rhode Island.

URI vs Pitt Preview

Pittsburgh (2-1), ranked No. 24 in the country, can’t look past an FCS team in Rhode Island (2-1), which has a load of FBS transfers. Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi gave his players a brief history of what FCS teams have done to Pitt in the past.

“I showed the list of all the I-AA opponents. We had Youngstown State in overtime [and] we played Delaware tight with a backup quarterback,” Narduzzi told the media on Thursday, September 22. “The last two years … we took care of business the way you’re supposed to.”

Pitt took care of business last week at Western Michigan with a 34-13 win in bouncing back from an overtime loss to Tennessee. Panthers quarterback Nate Yarnell threw for 179 yards and touchdown, and Israel Abanikanda rushed for 133 yards and a score.

Pittsburgh QB Kedon Slovis finds Gavin Bartholomew who hurdles his way to the endzone👀

pic.twitter.com/VNFvs9g6YU — On3 (@On3sports) September 10, 2022

USC transfer Kedon Slovis returns to starting at quarterback for the Panthers this Saturday after dealing with an injury. Slovis has 503 yards passing and two touchdowns versus an interception this year.

“Slovis is ready to roll,” Narduzzi said. “Nate Yarnell is ready to roll and Nick Patti is ready to roll. We’ll see what happens out there.”

Patti has also seen snaps this season with 79 yards passing and a touchdown. All three quarterbacks could likely see playing time if the Panthers build a big enough lead against Rhode Island.

The Rams beat Stony Brook and Bryant by double digits but got routed at home against unbeaten Delaware 42-21 last week. Rhode Island gave up 610 yards of total offense in the loss.

Facing an FBS won’t be too big for the Rams, however. Rhode Island upset UMass last year, and this year’s squad has additional FBS transfers, including Miami transfer and offensive lineman Michael Scibelli.

Rams quarterback Kasim Hill, a Maryland transfer from 2018,led the Rams to the upset win in Massachusetts last year. Hill, a former four-star recruit, has 705 yards passing for six touchdowns versus two interceptions this year.

Kasim Hill, Rhode Island Quarterback Poised To Leave A Legacy @RhodyFootball pic.twitter.com/hbxRaaXqWD — FloFootball (@FloFootball) September 21, 2022

“It feels like the years have flown by,” Hill said via The Baltimore Sun’s Edward Lee. “I feel like it was a previous chapter, but I still talk to a lot of old teammates and friends that I met at Maryland. I try to keep up with them and still follow some of the guys that I played with that are still there.”

Injuries ultimately curtailed his playing time at Maryland, so he decided to transfer. He played for the Rams in the abbreviated 2021 spring season and started all of the fall 2021 season.

“It taught me that life is always going to give you adversity, whether you’re prepared to deal with it or not,” Hill said via The Baltimore Sun. “When life throws something at you, you’ve got to find ways to adjust and overcome those challenges, and I feel like I’ve been trying to do that ever since I had those injuries.”