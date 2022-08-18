US Gymnastics Championships 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

America’s top gymnasts compete for glory as the 2022 US Gymnastics Championships, which runs from Thursday through Saturday in Tampa, Florida.

Coverage will be televised on Olympic Channel, CNBC and NBC (full schedule), and will also stream live on Peacock Premium.

If you don’t have cable, here’s a look at all the different ways you can watch the 2022 US Gymnastics Championships online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CNBC and NBC are included in every one, while Olympic Channel is in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 US Gymnastics Championships live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Olympic Channel, CNBC, NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 US Gymnastics Championships live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can also watch daily coverage on Peacock TV. In order to watch this way, you’ll need the Peacock Premium plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2022 US Gymnastics Championships live on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of Olympic Channel, CNBC, NBC and 50-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 US Gymnastics Championships live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Olympic Channel, CNBC, NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 US Gymnastics Championships live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

US Gymnastics Championships 2022 Preview

Numerous top U.S. and NCAA gymnasts will vie for spots with Team USA in the world championships during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Tampa on Thursday through Saturday.

The world championships will take place in Liverpool, Great Britain, during October and November. Team USA will have five men’s gymnasts and five women’s gymnasts compete.

Entrants for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships include 2021 Olympians Jade Carey, who won gold in the floor exercise in Tokyo, and Jordan Chiles, who won silver with the team. Since the Olympics, Carey competed with Oregon State during the NCAA season, and she took fourth in the all-around nationally. Chiles competed with UCLA last season and took 14th nationally in the floor exercise.

Play

Video Video related to us gymnastics championships 2022 live stream: how to watch online 2022-08-18T14:06:55-04:00

“A Team USA team is something really special, but it is different than college [gymnastics] because we know each other, but we’re not with each other every single day,” Carey said in an NBC Sports video. “My team here is really great. I am really grateful for all of them. They’re super supportive in me and everything that I have done and want to do in the future.”

Leanne Wong, who competed with Florida last season, will also compete in the U.S. championships. She helped the Gators take second nationally, and she took third individually in the all-around. Wong previously took silver in the 2021 world championships.

Most recently, Wong won the U.S. classic in the all-round. She hit a score of 54.4, which edged Shilese Jones’ 54.05. Jones again looks to have a strong showing at the U.S. Championships.

The women’s side has a wide-open field overall with recent Olympians Simone Biles and and Suni Lee not competing. Konnor McClain, who won the 2022 Winter Cup all-around, and Kayla DiCello, who won 2022 Pan American Championships floor exercise, will also compete at the U.S. Championships.

On the men’s side, recently Olympians Brody Malone, Shane Wiskus, and Yul Moldauer will compete. Malone, who won the U.S. Championships title in the all-around last year, took second nationally in the all-around during the NCAA season with Stanford.

Wiskus came back from a knee injury at the Winter Cup to help the U.S. win the Pan American Championships with Malone and Moldauer. As for Moldauer, he won three individual gold medals at the Pan American Championships for the floor exercise, pommel horse, and parallel bars.

Two notable U.S. gymnasts, Sam Mikulak and Alec Yoder, won’t compete since they recently retired.