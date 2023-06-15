How to Watch US Open Golf 2023 Without Cable

The best golfers in the world are set to compete in the 123rd U.S. Open, which will be played at the Los Angeles Country Club for the first time.

The tournament will be televised on USA Network (Thursday and Friday) and NBC (Thursday through Sunday).

But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Peacock TV, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full rundown of those options, as well as some other ways to watch the 2023 US Open live online without cable:

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services (more on those below), this is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the US Open.

It also offers the most extensive coverage of the tournament, as Peacock Premium–which costs $4.99 per month–will have a simulcast of the daily NBC broadcasts, as well as exclusive coverage in the morning of the first, second and final rounds:

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2023 US Open live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of USA Network, NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 US Open live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” USA Network and NBC are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 US Open live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of USA Network, NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with these channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 US Open live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of USA Network, NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 US Open live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

US Open 2023 Preview

This will be the third major of 2023, and it will take place on a 7,423-yard, par-70 course that has five par-3s and three par 5s.

Former winners competing this year include Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Martin Kaymer, Justin Rose, Webb Simpson, and Rory McIlroy. After winning the PGA Championship, Koepka will be a frontrunner here, as will Masters winner John Rahm.

Standing in their way is last year’s winner, Matt Fitzpatrick, who is looking to repeat again.

“This year, I would say, is quite a bit different,” Fitzpatrick said, per ESPN. “I feel like the start of the year I had a good, obviously, first event in Hawaii and then got injured, and that kind of felt like it set me back quite a bit for February and March. Ended up obviously playing well in April. I feel like my game is kind of getting in the right place.”

This will also be the first major competition since the recent merging of the PGA Tour and LIV golf, so there promises to be drama galore. “I think ultimately when I look at the bigger picture, 10 years down the line, this is going to be good for the game of professional golf,” McIlroy said. “I still hate LIV. I hope it goes away.”

Here’s a look at the top competitors in the Open this year, along with the respective odds of winning for each, via CBS Sports:

