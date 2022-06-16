How to Watch the US Open Online for Free

Phil Mickelson continues his PGA Tour return with the U.S. Open, which begins on Thursday, June 16.

Most of the tournament will be televised on USA Network and NBC, while Peacock Premium will also have some early coverage of each round before the TV broadcasts start (full schedule can be found here).

If you don’t have cable, here’s a look at all the different ways you can watch the 2022 US Open online, with the first two options offering free trials:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA Network and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 US Open live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC and USA Network are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 US Open live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Peacock TV will have coverage of the US Open when it isn’t on TV (Thursday 6:45-9:30 a.m. ET and 7-8 p.m. ET; Friday 6:45-9:30 a.m. ET and 7-8 p.m. ET; Saturday 10 a.m.-Noon ET; Sunday 9-10 a.m. ET). In order to watch this coverage, you’ll need the Peacock Premium plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2022 US Open live on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA Network and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed to watch the US Open, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 US Open live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of NBC, USA Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which doesn’t come with a free trial but now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 US Open live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

US Open Golf 2022 Preview

Phil Mickelson will golf in his second PGA Tour event after a long absence since February.

He joins a tough field of PGA golfers at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts for the U .S. Open. The six-time runner-up last competed in the LIV Golf Invitational Series on June 9-11 in London.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series has been a source of controversy due to its Saudi Arabia backing and Mickelson’s support of it.

“So I think it’s been pretty public that I’m suspended [from the PGA Tour] along with a bunch of other players, so it would be only speculative going forward,” Mickelson told the media via ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and Paolo Uggetti. “I am going to play the LIV events. I am going to play the British Open, but anything other than that would be pure speculation. I don’t know how this is all going to play out.

“My preference is to be able to choose which path I would like, one or the other or both,” Mickelson added. “I feel that I gave as much back to the PGA Tour and the game of golf that I could throughout my 30 years here, and through my accomplishments on the course I’ve earned a lifetime membership. I intend to keep that and then choose going forward which events to play and not.”

While Mickelson has been public about his backing of the LIV, defending U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm has been open about his thoughts on the new tour.

“Money is great, but when [his wife] Kelley and I — this first thing happened, we started talking about it, and we’re like, will our lifestyle change if I got $400 million? No, it will not change one bit,” Rahm said via ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti. “Truth be told, I could retire right now with what I’ve made and live a very happy life and not play golf again. So I’ve never really played the game of golf for monetary reasons. I play for the love of the game, and I want to play against the best in the world. I’ve always been interested in history and legacy, and right now the PGA Tour has that.”

“Nobody is talking about winning that event in London with the essence that some other events have,” Rahm added. “And that to me is what’s attractive, being able to consider yourself champion of this with a history that comes with it.”

Rahm looks to add to the history books at the U.S. Open and become the latest back-to-back winner of the event. Brooks Koepka last did it in 2017 and 2018.