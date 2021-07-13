USA vs Argentina Basketball 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The United States squares off with Argentina on Tuesday looking to stop a shocking two-game skid in advance of the Tokyo Olympics.

In the US, the game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports Network.

USA vs Argentina Preview

Teams USA’s warm-up for the Olympic Games in Tokyo has not gone smoothly, with the Americans dropping a second straight game as a double-digit favorite. The US lost to Australia 91-83 on Monday as an exhibition encore to a stunning stumble to Nigeria.

“I thought we got better tonight,” US coach Gregg Popovich said. “After a short time together, there’s a lot of things that have to be covered, but the first half and the second half were two different beasts.

“In the first half, we defended the way we wanted to defend. … We rebounded better. We moved the ball better at the offensive end and had more pace. In the second half, we tired out.”

Damian Lillard led the Team USA with 22 points, while Kevin Durant scored 17 and Bradley Beal finished with 12. Spurs veteran guard Patty Mills scored 22 points to lead Australia to the win. Sure, these games don’t count, but it’s just the third time since 1992 — when NBA players joined the roster — that the US has dropped back-to-back contests.

“It’s not the first time that I’ve seen Team USA be tested,” USA guard Lillard said. “Maybe not beat two times in a row, but I’ve seen it before. These other teams and these other countries just continue to improve. These players, they get better, they get more confident and they also want to beat us badly. It’s definitely noticeable when you’re on the court.”

While Team USA is loaded with All-Stars, the aura of the team seems to be lacking.

“We walked into this game expecting to win,” said Australian sharpshooter Joe Ingles, who had 17 points. “No disrespect to them, they’re a hell of a team, obviously the guys they’ve got on their roster and Pop standing up there is always nice to see, but we came in here expecting to win the game and that’s what we did.”

The next opponent for the US is Argentina, a team that has lost to the same two opponents in recent days. Argentina, the No. 4 ranked team in the world, was dismantled by Nigeria 94-71 on Monday.

Facundo Campazzo, Gabriel Deck and guard Luca Vildoza are players on Argentina’s roster with NBA experience. Argentina has beat the US two of the last three times they met up, including a 114-75 victory at the Pan-American Games in 2019.