How to Watch Olympics Women’s Beach Volleyball Final Online

April Ross and Alix Klineman of the United States will take on Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar of Australia in the Olympics gold medal match in women’s beach volleyball.

In the United States, the match (start time: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT) will be televised live on NBC. You can also watch a live stream (or replay) of the match via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of USA vs Australia women’s beach volleyball online:

United States vs Australia Preview

After being dominated by legendary duo Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings for over a decade, the sport now has a new American staple at the Games in Ross, who won a silver in 2012 with her former partner Jen Kessy, and a bronze medal with Jennings at the 2016 Games in Rio. Now, she’s looking for gold.

“We are going to prepare as hard as we can and recover as hard as we can,” Ross said after she and Klineman secured their spot in the gold medal game when they handily beat Switzerland’s Anouk Vergé-Dépré and Joana Heidrich in two sets, 21-12, 21-11. Klineman had nine kills and four blocks in the win, while Ross added 15 kills and two aces.

“It’s the most amazing feeling and we dreamed of this,” Klineman said. “This is what we worked for every single day. But just cause you work for it and just cause you do everything you can doesn’t mean that it happens. So the fact that everything is falling into place, it feels so magical.”

They’ll be going up against a tough Australian duo in Artacho del Solar and Clancy, who are seeking the first gold for their country in women’s beach volleyball since Natalie Cook and Kerri Pottharst won it all back in 2000.

They took down Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka of Latvia in the semifinals, winning a close first set 23-21 before finding their groove and winning the second set with ease, 21-13.

“Mariafe said we always knew we were going to be in this position, and it’s awesome for us to know that we took another step forward again today,” Clancy said, via The Guardian. “We stayed really patient, because there was a bit of a patch where I don’t think we were right where we wanted to be. But we stayed strong and came out really strong after our technical timeout in the second set and showed that’s our game. I’m just so proud of Mariafe and our whole team and now we’ve just got one more step.”

This will be the seventh straight medal opportunity for the United States, and they enter this one on a roll, dropping just one set the during the entire Olympic Games. Latvia’s Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka will be the favorites to win bronze.