How to Watch USA vs Canada Men’s Hockey Online for Free

Team USA (1-0) faces rival Canada (1-0) on Saturday, February 12, after pummeling China 8-0 Thursday.

The game (11:10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on USA Network. You can also watch the game and every other Olympic event live with the Peacock TV Premium Plan (no cable necessary) or on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app (streaming service or cable log-in required).

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch USA vs Canada live online if you don’t have cable:

USA vs Canada Men’s Olympic Hockey Preview

The U.S. and Canada feature teams devoid of NHL All-Stars with the league’s backing out before the Winter Games, but the rivalry will be as fierce as ever.

Team USA forward Brian O’Neill, who also played for the 2018 Olympic team, can attest to that. O’Neill, a former NHL player with New Jersey, has been playing internationally in the KHL in recent years.

“Playing against Canada, a big rivalry game, I’m sure they’ll be really physical,” O’Neill said according to USA Hockey’s Harry Thompson.

U.S. goalie Drew Commesso concurs.

“Every time we play Canada, it’s always going to be a battle,” Commesso said according to NJ.com’s Brian Fonseca. “It doesn’t matter if we’re on the pond or we’re on a rink or really anything. It’s always going to be very competitive.”

Neither the U.S. nor Canada came into the Olympics as heavy favorites without their NHL stars. Both countries’ odds plummeted while Russia’ chances rose dramatically according to Five Thirty Eight’s Neil Paine.

The U.S. and Canada looked like their dominant selves anyway in their respective pool play openers on Thursday, February 10. Team USA smashed China 8-0 and Canada pounded Germany 5-1.

“It’s awesome to get our first game under our belts. We’ve been working really hard in practice and coming together as a group off the ice,” U.S. forward Sean Farrell said per ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. “We don’t really know what we’ve got until we step on the ice for the first game. It was a great start for us.”

China started with some promise, outshooting the Americans 16-11 in the first period. The U.S. controlled things from there, starting with a goal by U.S. forward and Vegas Golden Knights 2020 draft pick Brendan Brisson.

Canada put long-range shots in the net all night against the Germans. The Canadians went up 3-0 and didn’t let Germany back in the game after giving up a second period goal.

“Good to get the team going early,” Canada center and former Winnipeg Jet Eric O’Dell said per The Canadian Press’ Joshua Clipperton. “We obviously built off that.”

Despite the absence of current NHL players, Canada has a notable former NHL player in longtime standout Eric Staal, 37. He tallied 1,034 points in 17 years in the league.

The U.S. and Canada got a sneak preview of each other with a scrimmage before the Olympics. Canada interim head coach Jeremy Colliton noticed the “chippiness” in the scrimmage alone according to Fonseca.

“For sure it’ll be a little different field than the scrimmage,” Stall said per Fonseca. “I’m sure we’ll talk about what we can do to try and exploit some of the things against them. Always a treat to play Canada-U.S.”