USA vs Canada Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The finals are set for the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League tournament, as the United States takes on Canada for the title on Sunday.

In the United States, the match (8:30 p.m. ET start time)

Here’s a full rundown of those options, as well as some other ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Canada:

USA vs Canada Preview

The CONCACAF Nations League consists of men’s national soccer teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean. The finals this year are between the U.S. and Canada; Canada defeated Panama 2-0 in the semifinals to advance to the finals, while the U.S. took down Mexico 3-0 in their semifinal.

The U.S. vs Mexico semifinal may be what the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League tournament is remembered for, however, because the game was cut short by the referees due to the repeated homophobic chants from the Team Mexico fans. FIFA previously fined Mexico 100,000 Swiss francs (which is just over $100,000) in January for the team’s fans’ anti-gay chants.

Following the CONCACAF semifinal, the organization released a statement that reads:

Concacaf strongly condemns the discriminatory chanting by some fans during the 2023 Concacaf Nations League Semifinal match between Mexico and the United States. Chants heard during the game led to the activation of the anti-discrimination protocol by the match officials. Additionally, security staff ejected several fans for engaging in unacceptable behavior in the stadium. These incidents were extremely disappointing and tarnished what should have been a positive occasion to showcase high quality football in our region. The Confederation is in the process of urgently establishing further details and reports from security and match officials and will make a further statement in short order.

Furthermore, the game got so heated in the second half that four players were ejected — Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest for the U.S. and Cesar Montes and Gerardo Arteaga for Mexico. None of them will be allowed to play in the final or third-place game.

B.J. Callaghan, who was named interim U.S. head coach after Anthony Hudson’s departure at the end of May, defended his players who got ejected, telling the Associated Press, “These are rivalry games. These are derby games. Things like this happen across the world and in no way am I embarrassed. It comes from a good place. They care about each other so much in that locker room that they’re standing up for each other. Sometimes does it have an issue where we take a red card? Yeah, but when you know where it comes from, you can accept it and it’s a learning lesson for us.”

He also said that the homophobic slurs have no place in the game.

“In terms of the chant, I want to make it very clear first and foremost, for our beliefs and our culture, it has no place in the game. It has no place in our value system,” said Callaghan.

The 2023 CONCACAF Nations League final between the U.S. and Canada airs Sunday, June 18 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time on Paramount Plus and the TUDN network.