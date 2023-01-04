USA vs Canada Juniors Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Rivals Team USA and Canada clash in the World Juniors hockey tournament on Wednesday, January 4, in Canada.

The game (6:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NHL Network



USA vs Canada Preview

Storied hockey rivals USA and Canada meet again on the ice in the World Juniors tournament on Wednesday in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

“Obviously, USA-Canada has been a long rivalry for many, many years now,” Team USA’s Cutter Gauthier said via Philadelphia Hockey Now and added, “it wouldn’t hurt too bad to beat those guys and shut down their ego a little bit on their home soil.”

The U.S. and Canada have faced off in numerous Olympic, World Championships, and Juniors tournament games for decades. This latest installment comes in the semifinals of the Juniors tournament. The U.S. and Canada last clashed at the World Juniors in 2021 for the gold medal game, a 2-0 win by the U.S.

“Every kid’s dream,” U.S. forward Rutger McGroarty said via The Associated Press. “Playing in a barn like this against your rival, it’ll be a fun one. It just gets us juiced up to see that atmosphere, see how crazy it’s going to be.”

This year, Team USA beat Germany in the quarterfinals with two goals by Gauthier in an 11-1 victory, and Canada downed Slovakia 4-3 in overtime to advance. That Slovakia squad notably beat the U.S. in group play, but the U.S. hasn’t lost since.

“I liked the way we started and thought we did what we needed to do,” USA head coach Rand Pecknold said via USA Hockey.

Canada blew a 3-1 lead against Slovakia before Connor Bedard scored the game-winning goal. Team USA will need to solve Bedard, who has a tournament-best 21 points thus far.

“All of us dreamed of this as kids,” Canadian winger Brennan Othmann said via The Associated Press. “This is the game, this is the moment.”

The game will mark the first time the rivals have met in the semifinals since 2013, a game won 5-1 by the U.S. Canada, which leads the all-time World Juniors series 33-15-1, won the previous four meetings.