USWNT vs Colombia Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The United States Women’s National Team will have its second and final friendly against Colombia Friday night at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The match starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2.

U.S. Women vs Colombia Preview

The United States just handed Colombia a 4-0 loss in a friendly on Monday, and they’ll be playing again once more at week’s end. “I thought we did a good job but at the same time I want to give credit to the Colombian players for doing a great job in the one-v-one duels,” U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “When we were putting pressures on individual duels I thought that was the only area we could have done a little bit better.”

The match also marked the return of two of the U.S. team’s most key players: Megan Rapinoe, who had taken much of 2020 off as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic, and Carli Lloyd, who had surgery on her knee last year. It was Lloyd’s first action since the 2020 SheBelieves Cup last spring.

“I’m pretty happy with where I’m at physically, after an injury. You know, having somewhat of a minor scope, I guess as people say, isn’t really minor. So it took me a ways to get back and rebuild myself again,” Lloyd said, per the Washington Post, adding:

“I’ve also got to focus on where I am right now and where I want to be, and just keep plugging along,” she said. “I think it (scoring) is going to come, I just need to be patient. I can’t beat myself up about it. But there’s other roles for me to play besides scoring goals.”

Lloyd played the full 90 minutes in the United States’ win, and she looked sharp, while Rapinoe made her presence felt almost immediately, feeding Sam Mewis for the game’s first goal. Mewis had a hat-trick, scoring three goals, and her sister Kristie Mewis added the team’s fourth in the 85th minute. Lloyd also had an assist.

Colombia failed to take even one shot on goal in what was an uneven match. College sensation Catarina Macario also made her debut, coming in for Rapinoe in the second half. “As we go forward,” Andonovski said about the 21-year-old future star, adding: “We are going to see her better and better and more and more of her.”

The USWNT has won 33 straight matches (30-0-3), with the team’s last defeat coming at the hands of France in a January 2019 friendly

Here’s a look at the predicted lineups for both teams:

United States : A. Naeher, K. O’Hara, A. Dahlkemper, B. Sauerbrunn, C. Dunn, S. Mewis, J. Ertz, L. Horan, L. Williams, C. Lloyd, M. Rapinoe

Colombia: K. Romero, G. R. Gil, C. Usme, M. P. Sepúlveda, L. Salazar, J. Caro, O. Velasquez, D. Arias, J. Carabalí, K. Ibargüen, S. Sepúlveda