How to Watch USA vs England World Cup Match for Free

The United States and England clash in a huge Group B showdown at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Friday, November 25.

In the US, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch England vs USA streaming live online:

England vs USA Preview

England jumped out in front in Group B play after beating Iran, 6-2, in its opener. Jude Bellingham scored the first international goal of his young career, while Bukayo Saka added two of England’s five goals in the victory.

England leads Group B with 3 points, while the Americans have 1.

“We’re really pleased to start the tournament in this way,” England manager Gareth Southgate said after the win, adding, “and really pleased with our attacking play. We know that Iran are usually difficult to score goals against, so it’s a credit to [the players’] movement, the quality of their passing, the quality of their finishing.”

One thing to keep an eye on: English captain Harry Kane had a scan on his ankle after the win, but Southgate thinks he’ll be good to go against the Americans.

“I think Harry’s fine. It looked like a bad tackle but he carried on in the game. We took him off because we felt it was a moment in the game we could do that.”

On the other side, the United States managed a 1-1 draw against Wales in their opening match. Tim Weah scored the only goal for the American side on a beautiful pass from fellow forward Christian Pulisic, but the U.S. failed to cash in on numerous opportunities to score in the second half

“We didn’t score as much as we probably should have,” U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner said. “And that ended up costing us.”

The U.S. can’t afford to miss any opportunities against this powerhouse English squad.

Here’s a look at the rosters and predicted starting lineups for both teams:

UNITED STATES: Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson and Matt Turner. Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergiño Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee “Jedi” Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman. Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah and Cristian Roldan. Forwards: Jesús Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah and Haji Wright.

United States predicted starting lineup: Christian Pulisic, Tim Ream, Weston McKennie, Walker Zimmerman, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Tim Weah, Matt Turner, Josh Sargent, Sergiño Dest and Yunus Musah.

ENGLAND: Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale. Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White. Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice. Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson.

Predicted starting lineup for England: Pickford, Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Bellingham, Mount, Saka, Sterling, Kane.