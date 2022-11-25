USA vs England Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Though it’s not quite a must-win scenario, the USA enter Friday’s World Cup match against England knowing that a positive result would put them in a very strong position to advance.

In the US, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch England vs USA streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Telemundo and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch England vs USA live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch England vs USA live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest option for a live stream of the World Cup–you can watch a simulcast of Telemundo’s coverage for every single match via Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch England vs USA live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed for the World Cup, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch England vs USA live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Telemundo and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch England vs USA live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

England vs USA Preview

With the U.S. mustering a 1-1 tie against Wales to open World Cup play on Monday, beating England on Friday becomes a matter of prime importance.

England won its opener 6-2 over Iran on Monday to take first place in Group B. Iran bounced back from its loss to England and beat Wales 2-0 earlier on Friday.

The U.S. advacned past the group state with just one win in its last two World Cup appearances. This time could prove more daunting without a win over England because the U.S. would need to beat Iran and secure the tie breaker between the two teams to advance.

“I believe is that on our best day we can beat anyone in the world, anyone,” U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter told the media via TalkSport.com. “It is a great honor to play in the World Cup, but we don’t want to just be participants. We want to perform.”

“We think the first step is getting out of the group,” Berhalter added. “And the second step is, in the knockout games, playing our best possible game and seeing how far we can go.”

England comes into Friday’s match as the No. 5-rated team inthe world by FIFA. The U.S. ranked No. 16, and Iran ranks No. 20. Wales notably ranks No. 19, and the U.S. couldn’t put together two strong halves against the Welsh.

“This is a good period for English football,” England head coach Gareth Southgate told reporters via BBC.com. “At junior level, at senior level, with our women’s team, there’s lots of positive things going on.”

“We feel we can be competitive for many years to come and that’s the aim — to have a sustained challenge in the later stages of the big competitions and we’ve not done that for years and years,” Southgate added. “These players are putting the country on the map and regaining our respectability on the world stage — we need to keep doing that.”

England won it all in 1966 and earned two fourth-place finishes in 1990 and 2018. While England dwarfs the U.S.’s soccer success, the U.S. has beatned the British on the soccer field before. The first time happened in 1950 when the U.S. defeated England 1-0 at the World Cup.

That’s the only time the U.S. beat England in a game that counted. The U.S. won a friendly 2-0 in 1993, and all but two matches between the two nations have been friendlies or exhibition matches. England tied the U.S. 1-1 in their only other World Cup match in 2010.