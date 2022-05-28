How to Watch USA vs Finland IIHF Semifinal Live Online for Free

The United States and Finland meet again in the 2022 IIHF Men’s World Championship on Saturday, May 28.

In the US, the game (7:20 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on NHL Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Finland (and the gold medal game on Sunday, which is also on NHL Network) online:

USA vs Finland Semifinal Preview

Ben Myers put Team USA in position to make history while missing his chance at history back home.

Meyers scored two goals in a 3-0 quarterfinal win over Switzerland on Thursday, May 26, for the IIHF Men’s Hockey World Championship. The U.S. gets a rematch with Finland on Saturday, May 28, which means the U.S. could achieve its best finish since 1950 at the tournament.

“It was a gutsy effort by our guys,” U.S. head coach David Quinn said via USA Hockey. “We had a great first period, faced a strong push from Switzerland in the second and came back with a really good third period. I’m really proud of our group and we’re excited to play in the semifinals.”

While Meyers helped set up Team USA for a shot at the gold medal game, he can only watch the NHL team he plays for take a shot at the Stanley Cup Finals. Meyers signed with the Colorado Avalanche this spring after completing his college career at Minnesota.

Because of NHL rules, he couldn’t play in the playoffs after only five regular season games with the Avalanche according to the Star Tribune. He at least has the shot for gold and enjoyment of European travel meanwhile.

“It definitely makes your experience much better,” Meyers said via the Star Tribune. “So we’re having fun here and hopefully we can keep winning, keep getting better as a team and hopefully get to that podium.”

To get there, the U.S. must beat a Finland team that won 4-1 during the preliminary round. Finland won the group, and the U.S. took fourth. The Finns advanced to the semifinals with a 4-2 win over Slovakia after falling behind 2-0 early.

“We just got caught up in the emotions of the game, took too many penalties,” said Seth Jones, a Team USA defenseman and Chicago Blackhawks player. “That’s kinda the story of it. Against a power play like this, it’s not easy. It was a 1-1 game without the power-play goals.”

“In the end, we out-shot them,” Jones added. “They’re a skilled team, very good, very systematic in what they do defensively. But the main story for us is staying out of the box.”

Against Switzerland on Thursday, the U.S. committed two penalties in the second period but didn’t again in the third. The U.S. has won its past two games going into the semifinals.