USA vs Great Britain Baseball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The United States national baseball team’s first game in the 2023 World Baseball Classic is against their neighbors across the pond, Great Britain, on Saturday night.

The game (9 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch USA vs Great Britain streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of FS1 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Great Britain live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” FS1 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch USA vs Great Britain live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of FS1 and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Great Britain live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of FS1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch USA vs Great Britain live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of FS1 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch USA vs Great Britain live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

USA vs Great Britain WBC Preview

For the 2023 World Baseball Classic, the 20 participating teams are divided into four pools of five teams apiece. The pools are as follows:

Pool A: Chinese Taipei, Netherlands, Cuba, Italy, Panama

Pool B: Japan, South Korea, Australia, China, Czech Republic

Pool C: United States, Mexico, Colombia, Canada, Great Britain

Pool D: Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Israel, Nicaragua

The first games of pool C are Colombia vs Mexico and the United States vs Great Britain.

Managing Team USA is Mark DeRosa, a former MLB player who now works as a baseball analyst for the MLB Network. The U.S. roster for the tournament includes:

Pitchers

Jason Adam

Daniel Bard

David Bednar

Kyle Freeland

Kendall Graveman

Merrill Kelly

Lance Lynn

Miles Mikolas

Adam Ottavino

Ryan Pressly

Brooks Raley

Brady Singer

Adam Wainwright

Devin Williams

Catchers

Kyle Higashioka

J.T. Realmuto

Will Smith

Infielders

Pete Alonso

Tim Anderson

Nolan Arenado

Paul Goldschmidt

Jeff McNeil

Trea Turner

Bobby Witt Jr.

Outfielders

Mookie Betts

Cedric Mullins

Kyle Schwarber

Mike Trout

Kyle Tucker

Coaches

David Righetti, bullpen

Lou Collier, first base

Dino Ebel, third base

Andy Pettitte, pitching

Jerry Manuel, bench

Ken Griffey Jr., hitting

Managing Great Britain is Drew Spencer, who has been Great Britain’s under-23 head coach for the past two years. He played baseball for Dartmouth in the United States. The roster for Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic is as follows:

Pitchers

Donovan Benoit

Malik Binns

Richard Brereton

Daniel Cooper

Jake Esch

Chavez Fernandez

Ian Gibaut

Gunnar Groen

Joseph King

Ryan Long

McKenzie Mills

Akeel Morris

Branden Noriega

Cam Opp

Michael Petersen

Michael Roth

Andre Scrubb

Jack Seppings

Matteo Sollecito

Graham Spraker

Tahnaj Thomas

Tyler Viza

Alex Webb

Vance Worley

Catchers

Ural Forbes

Harry Ford

Infielders

BJ Murray Jr

Nick Ward

Justin Wylie

Outfielders

Alex Crosby

D’Shawn Knowles

Matt Koperniak

Jaden Rudd

Anfernee Seymour

Darnell Sweeney

Trayce Thompson

Chavez Young

Coaches

Brad Marcelino, bench

Antoan Richardson, bench

Jonathon Cramman, hitting

Zach Graefser, pitching

Albert Cartwright, first base

TS Reed, third base

Conor Brooks, bullpen

The US vs Great Britain World Baseball Classic game airs Saturday, March 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Fox Sports 1.