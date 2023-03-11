USA vs Great Britain Baseball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The United States national baseball team’s first game in the 2023 World Baseball Classic is against their neighbors across the pond, Great Britain, on Saturday night.
The game (9 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox Sports 1.
But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.
Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch USA vs Great Britain streaming live online:
Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
FuboTV
You can watch a live stream of FS1 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Great Britain live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.
Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” FS1 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:
Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch USA vs Great Britain live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.
Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.
Sling TV
You can watch a live stream of FS1 and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:
Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Great Britain live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.
Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.
Hulu With Live TV
You can watch a live stream of FS1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch USA vs Great Britain live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.
Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.
Vidgo
You can watch a live stream of FS1 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:
Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch USA vs Great Britain live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.
Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.
You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.
USA vs Great Britain WBC Preview
For the 2023 World Baseball Classic, the 20 participating teams are divided into four pools of five teams apiece. The pools are as follows:
Pool A: Chinese Taipei, Netherlands, Cuba, Italy, Panama
Pool B: Japan, South Korea, Australia, China, Czech Republic
Pool C: United States, Mexico, Colombia, Canada, Great Britain
Pool D: Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Dominican Republic, Israel, Nicaragua
The first games of pool C are Colombia vs Mexico and the United States vs Great Britain.
Managing Team USA is Mark DeRosa, a former MLB player who now works as a baseball analyst for the MLB Network. The U.S. roster for the tournament includes:
Pitchers
Jason Adam
Daniel Bard
David Bednar
Kyle Freeland
Kendall Graveman
Merrill Kelly
Lance Lynn
Miles Mikolas
Adam Ottavino
Ryan Pressly
Brooks Raley
Brady Singer
Adam Wainwright
Devin Williams
Catchers
Kyle Higashioka
J.T. Realmuto
Will Smith
Infielders
Pete Alonso
Tim Anderson
Nolan Arenado
Paul Goldschmidt
Jeff McNeil
Trea Turner
Bobby Witt Jr.
Outfielders
Mookie Betts
Cedric Mullins
Kyle Schwarber
Mike Trout
Kyle Tucker
Coaches
David Righetti, bullpen
Lou Collier, first base
Dino Ebel, third base
Andy Pettitte, pitching
Jerry Manuel, bench
Ken Griffey Jr., hitting
Managing Great Britain is Drew Spencer, who has been Great Britain’s under-23 head coach for the past two years. He played baseball for Dartmouth in the United States. The roster for Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic is as follows:
Pitchers
Donovan Benoit
Malik Binns
Richard Brereton
Daniel Cooper
Jake Esch
Chavez Fernandez
Ian Gibaut
Gunnar Groen
Joseph King
Ryan Long
McKenzie Mills
Akeel Morris
Branden Noriega
Cam Opp
Michael Petersen
Michael Roth
Andre Scrubb
Jack Seppings
Matteo Sollecito
Graham Spraker
Tahnaj Thomas
Tyler Viza
Alex Webb
Vance Worley
Catchers
Ural Forbes
Harry Ford
Infielders
BJ Murray Jr
Nick Ward
Justin Wylie
Outfielders
Alex Crosby
D’Shawn Knowles
Matt Koperniak
Jaden Rudd
Anfernee Seymour
Darnell Sweeney
Trayce Thompson
Chavez Young
Coaches
Brad Marcelino, bench
Antoan Richardson, bench
Jonathon Cramman, hitting
Zach Graefser, pitching
Albert Cartwright, first base
TS Reed, third base
Conor Brooks, bullpen
The US vs Great Britain World Baseball Classic game airs Saturday, March 11 at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Fox Sports 1.