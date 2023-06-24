USA vs Jamaica Gold Cup Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup is kicking off on June 24 with the Group Stage, as Team USA will face off with Jamaica to start the tournament on Saturday night.

In the United States, the match (9:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of those options, as well as some other ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Jamaica without cable:

USA vs Jamaica Preview

The 17th edition of this biennial international soccer tournament is being held June 24 through July 16, hosted by Canada and the United States. Team USA are the defending champs after winning two years ago in 2021.

The Group Stage kicks things off with four groups of four teams each. The groups are as follows:

Group A

United States

Jamaica

Trinidad and Tobago

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Group B

Mexico

Haiti

Honduras

Qatar

Group C

Costa Rica

Panama

El Salvador

Martinique

Group D

Canada

Guatemala

Cuba

Guadeloupe

Then starting on July 8 is the Knockout Phase which features the top two teams from each group. The winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group D, the winner of Group B plays the runner-up of Group C, the winner of Group C plays the runner-up of Group B and the winner of Group D plays the runner-up of Group A.

The four winning teams advance to the semifinals on July 12 and then the finals are held in Inglewood, California on July 16.

Team USA is coming off a CONCACAF Nations League victory just a week ago where they beat Mexico 3-0 in the semifinals and Canada 2-0 in the finals. This is the fifth CONCACAF Gold Cup in a row where Team USA has met Jamaica; they hold a 6-1-0 record in that time. And while Jamaica has historically had a good national soccer team, they have been struggling in recent years. The team is 0-5-5 in its last 10 matches.

However, several of Team USA’s top players will not be in the Gold Cup roster because they were on the roster for the Nations League cup last week. Interim manager BJ Callaghan has chosen mostly American-based players for the Gold Cup roster, meaning Christian Pulisic, Falorin Balogun, Timothy Weah, Gio Reyna and Ricardo Pepi are all out. Only five players are competing in the Gold Cup for Team USA after competing in the Nations League cup: goalkeepers Matt Turner and Sean Johnson, defender Miles Robinson, midfielder Alan Soñora, and midfielder/forward Alex Zendejas. So with that in mind, Jamaica could be looking to pull an upset on the USMNT that largely consists of Major League Soccer players.

The rest of the roster is as follows:

GK Gabriel Slonina

DF DeAndre Yedlin

DF Aaron Long

DF Matt Miazga

DF Bryan Reynolds

DF DeJuan Jones

DF Jalen Neal

DF John Tolkin

MF Gianluca Busio

MF James Sands

MF Djordje Mihailovic

MF Cristian Roldan

MF Aidan Morris

FW Jesus Ferreira

FW Cade Colwell

FW Jordan Morris

FW Brandon Vasquez

FW Julian Gressel

The USA vs Jamaica soccer match for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup airs Saturday, June 24 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time on Fox Sports 1 and TUDN.