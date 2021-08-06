How to Watch USA vs Japan Olympics Baseball Gold Medal Game

Olympics baseball all comes down to this: The United States will take on Japan in the gold medal game at Yokohama Baseball Stadium.

In the US, the game (start time: Saturday morning at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT) won’t air live on TV anywhere, but you can watch a live stream (or replay) via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of USA vs Japan online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) with a subscription to FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Japan baseball live or on-demand via the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

You can watch a live stream of all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with this option, and you can get your first month (which will cover the entirety of the Olympics) for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USA vs Japan baseball live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You can watch a live stream of all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via any of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch USA vs Japan baseball live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your AT&T TV credentials.

You can watch a live stream of all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch USA vs Japan baseball live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

USA vs Japan Preview

The United States enter this game flying high after a 7-2 victory over defending champion South Korea. Jamie Westbrook hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, while Mark Kolozsvary, Jack Lopez, and Tyler Austin all drove in runs in a convincing victory by the U.S.

A five-run fifth inning propelled the Americans forward, and they never looked back. “We’re going to enjoy this one tonight but we have one goal in mind: to win a gold medal. This is what we came to do,” Team USA third baseman Todd Frazier of the United States said after the win.

On the other side, Japan handled both Mexico and the Dominican Republic in its earlier games. They then took out the United States and most recently, beat South Korea, 5-2, to advance to this point.

“Our goal is to win a gold medal, but you can’t win if you don’t qualify for the final. The team played very consistent baseball, and this has taken us to Saturday’s gold medal game. We now need to concentrate and come together for that game,” Japan manager Atsunori Inaba said.

Longtime Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka is slated to be on the mound for Japan for the gold medal game.

These two teams recently played each other on August 2, with thrilling results. Team USA lost to Japan, 7-6 in 10 innings, and if this game is anything like that one, viewers are in for a treat.

Here’s a look at the rosters for both countries:

United States:

Pitchers: Shane Baz (Rays), Anthony Carter, Brandon Dickson (Cardinals), Anthony Gose (Cleveland), Edwin Jackson, Scott Kazmir (Giants), Nick Martinez, Scott McGough, David Robertson, Joe Ryan (Rays) Ryder Ryan (Rangers), Simeon Woods- Richardson (Blue Jays)

Catchers: Tim Federowicz (Dodgers), Mark Kolozsvary (Reds)

Infielders: Nick Allen (Athletics), Eddy Alvarez (Marlins), Triston Casas (Red Sox), Todd Frazier, Jamie Westbrook (Brewers)

Outfielders: Tyler Austin, Eric Filia (Mariners), Patrick Kivlehan (Padres), Jack Lopez (Red Sox), Bubba Starling (Royals)

Japan: