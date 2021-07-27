USA vs Japan Softball Live Stream: How to Watch Gold Medal Game Online

The United States will take on Japan for the gold medal in Olympic softball on July 27.

In the United States, the game (start time: Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET) will be televised on NBC Sports Network. You can also watch the game live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of USA vs Japan softball online:

USA vs Japan Preview

The United States got to the gold medal game in dramatic fashion, with a 2-1 walk off win over Australia in extra innings followed by an equally dramatic walk-off against Japan. Catcher Amanda Chidester knocked in Ally Carda and Haylie McCleney in the eighth inning with a two-run game-winner against Australia, while pitcher Monica Abbott led the charge from the Mound in the win, finishing the game with 13 strike outs, while allowing just three hits and six walks.

“Wow! Incredible softball,” Abbott said excitedly after the win. “A lot of tense moments. But you live for these moments. You like to compete in these moments.”

“We’ve got Fire and Ice throwing for us right now, and they’re throwing the ball really, really well,” U.S. coach Ken Eriksen said, referring to Abbott and her fellow ace Cat Osterman. The United States followed that win up with a 2-1 victory over Japan in the last game for both teams heading into the gold medal matchup. Kelsey Stewart hit the game-winning home run in the seventh inning, leaving the Americans undefeated.

The U.S. has been dominant so far, going 5-0 in the Games while allowing just two runs in that span.

On the other side, No. 2-ranked Japan enters this game on a similar high after beating Canada, 1-0, in extra-innings before falling to the Americans. Eri Yamada singled to drive in the game’s lone run against the Canadians, and she noted afterward that her team’s mindset is exactly where it needs to be.

“The opportunity for a big hit fell to me, just as it had in my previous at-bat,” Yamada said after the game. “I expected I would get a chance to play my part. We entered this tournament with the understanding that one loss could cost us a shot at the gold medal, so we’ve played with the intention of winning every game.”

Like the Americans, Japan is 4-1 in Olympic play, so this one could very likely go into extra innings.

With softball being absent from the 2012 Games in London and the 2016 Rio Games, the last time both countries competed for gold was back in 2008 at the Olympics in Beijing. The United States lost the gold medal game that year to none other than Japan.

Here’s a look at the rosters for both countries:

United States Roster: Pitchers: Monica Abbott, Ally Carda, Rachel Garcia, Cat Osterman Catchers: Dejah Mulipola, Aubree Munro Infielders: Ali Aguilar, Valerie Arioto, Delaney Spaulding Outfielders: Haylie McCleney, Michelle Moultrie, Janie Reed Utilities: Amanda Chidester, Bubba Nickles, Kelsey Stewart

Japan Roster: Pitchers: Ueno Yukiko, Goto MiI, Fujita Yamato Catchers: Agatsuma Haruka, Kiyohara Nayu, Mine Yukiyo Infielders: Atsumi ManA, Ichiguchi Yuka, Kawabata Hitomii, Naito Minori, Yamamoto Yu Outfielders: Harada Nodoka, Mori Sayaka, Yamada Eri, Yamazaki Saki