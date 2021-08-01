USA vs Mexico Gold Cup Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Rivals USA and Mexico meet in the 2021 Gold Cup final on Sunday night. If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the match.

In the US, the match (8:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English broadcast), TUDN (Spanish) and Univision (Spanish). If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Mexico online:

You can watch a live stream of FS1, Univision, TUDN and 100-plus other live TV channels via FuboTV’s main channel package. Univision and TUDN are also available in the Latino channel bundle, and either package can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

You can watch a live stream of FS1 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” FS1 and Univision are included in every one, while TUDN is in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of FS1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

USA vs Mexico Gold Cup Preview

The United States and Mexico face off for the Gold Cup title on Sunday and the Americans are hoping for a different result than when the two sides met up in 2019.

Mexico won that game 1-0, riding a goal from Dos Santos in the 73rd-minute to the victory. The USA advanced to the final by beating Qatar 1-0, using an 86th-minute goal from Gyasi Zardes to capture the win.

“He’s the ultimate team player,” US manager Gregg Berhalter said of Zardes. “And he supports the whole team, and all he wants is for the group to win. I think he came in and made a big impact, and that’s the type of guy he is. His work rate is always there. He always is dangerous for chances. And he showed it again today.”

Berhalter did some working of the referees prior to the match against Mexico, calling out the officials for their work in Mexico’s 2-1 win against Canda in the other semifinal.

“We want it to be a physical game. We want it to be a tough, contested game, the same way as Mexico,” Berhalter said. “They want the same thing. But we also want it to be fair, and that’s the referee’s role in this game, to manage the game in a fair way. You know I’ve seen numerous times when the players from Mexico are grabbing players’ necks and facial areas, and that has no place in the game. We can’t have that in the game.

“We want our guys to battle. We want both teams to battle. We want it to be physical. But that has no place in the game. When I saw the semifinal [between Canada and Mexico] I didn’t think the referee did a good job of managing that at all. And they need to get ahead of that. There can’t be any hands to the neck or to the face.”

The US squad is pretty youthful but have reeled off five straight wins at the tournament.

“You never know exactly how the group is going to come together when you name the roster,” Berhalter said. “And I’ve been absolutely amazed at the cohesiveness of this group, and how players are responding to challenges and how the team is so focused on our goals,” he said.

Mexico manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino isn’t worried about any of the players the US may have not included on the roster. He simply wants to lead his squad to back-to-back Gold Cup titles.

“We’ll play against the U.S. and against the players that their manager included for this Gold Cup … the reasoning for those picked isn’t relevant to us, we are the facing U.S. in another final and we seek to win,” Martino added.

Mexico is a +125 favorite, with the US coming in at +220 to win the match.