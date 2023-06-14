USA vs Mexico Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Mexico and the United States are set to clash in the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League semifinals at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, June 15.

In the United States, the match (10 p.m. ET start time) will only be televised on Univision (Spanish broadcast), but if you don’t have cable or if you want to watch the English broadcast of the match, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime or Paramount+, which both come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of those options, as well as some other ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Mexico:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch all Paramount+ content via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch the match live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of Univision and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Univision is included in every one, while TUDN is in “Ultimate” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch USA vs Mexico live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

USA vs Mexico Preview

The United States has been on a bit of a hot streak against Mexico, winning its last five games in the series. For the U.S., all eyes will be on striker Folarin Balogun, who is making his USMNT debut here. Balogun had 21 goals and two assists in Ligue 1 play, and he’s expected to give the American side a spark.

“In addition to having big-game experience and top-level talent, what’s great about this group overall is the familiarity and understanding that’s been built together these last four years about our style and our culture,” interim coach B.J. Callaghan said about his squad, via Soccer Wire. “We’re excited to integrate some of the newer faces as we set out to achieve our first goal of the summer in defending the Concacaf Nations League title.”

Callaghan just took over as interim coach a few weeks ago, so it will be interesting to see how the Americans respond.

On the other side, Mexico is fresh from a win over Guatemala and a 2-2 tie against Cameroon this week. Both were friendlies. El Tri will be without two key players in this one, however, as both Raul Jiminez and Hirvilg Lozano will be unavailable.

The winner of this match will go on to face the winner of Canada vs. Panama.

Here are the officials for the match:

Referee: Ivan Barton (SLV)

AR1: David Moran (SLV)

AR2: Juan Francisco Zumba (SLV)

4th Official: Walter Lopez (GUA)

VAR: Tatiana Guzman (NCA)

AVAR: Ismael Cornejo (SLV)

And a look at the rosters for both teams:

Mexico:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Carlos Acevedo (Santos Laguna; 6/0), Luis Malagön (Club América; 2/0), Guillermo Ochoa (Salernitana/ITA; 135/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Julián Araujo (Barcelona B/ESP; 6/0), Gerardo Arteaga (Genk/BEL; 18/1), Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey; 84/1), Victor Guzmán (Monterrey; 2/0), César Montes (Espanyol/ESP; 34/1), Israel Reyes (Club América; 7/2), Jorge Sánchez (Ajax/NED; 30/1), Johan Vásquez (Cremonese/ITA; 8/1)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Edson Álvarez (Ajax/NED; 61/3), Luis Chávez (Pachuca; 16/1), Sebastián Córdova (Tigres UANL; 14/3), Oberlín Pineda (AEK Athens/GRE; 52/7), Luis Romo (Monterrey; 29/1), Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul; 42/0)

FORWARDS (4): Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul; 43/10), Santiago Giménez (Feyenoord/NED; 10/2), Ozziel Herrera (Atlas; 3/0), Henry Martín (Club América; 31/7), Érick Sánchez (Pachuca; 12/1), Alexis Vega (Guadalajara; 26/6)

United States:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC/CAN; 12/0), Matt Turner (Arsenal/ENG; 26/0)

DEFENDERS (7): Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/ITA; 24/2), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 8/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 34/2), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 21/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 4/0), Auston Trusty (Birmingham City/ENG; 1/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 39/3)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 6/0), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 14/0), Weston McKennie (Leeds United/ENG; 43/11), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 25/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 18/4), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez/MEX; 2/0),

FORWARDS (7): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 30/7), Folarin Balogun (Stade Reims/FRA; 0/0), Taylor Booth (Utrecht/NED; 2/0), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen/NED; 14/6), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 58/23), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 29/4), Alex Zendejas (Club América/MEX; 3/1)