USA vs Netherlands Olympics Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The USWNT meets Netherlands in an Olympic women’s soccer quarterfinal on Friday. If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of the match.

In the United States, the match (start time: Friday at 7 a.m. ET) will be televised on NBC Sports Network. You can also watch the match live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of USA vs Netherlands online:

USA vs Netherlands Preview

The start hasn’t been ideal for the US women at the Olympics, going 1-1-1 in group play and advancing to the knockout stage on goal differential. The Americans didn’t put on a show in advancing, grinding out a defensive-minded 0-0 tie against Australia to move on.

“It was a tactical decision by Vlatko for us to shift defensively a little more conservatively and really allow them to get impatient, play it long and give it back to us,” U.S. star Alex Morgan said. “Eventually, I feel like both teams kind of sat in and it became a game of playing a professional game and moving on. So we look forward now to the quarterfinal.”

It wasn’t pretty, but it worked for US coach Vlatko Andonovski.

“They believe in their system,” he said. “They believe in what they do. They are rigid at times, which makes them as good as they are. Their system works over and over in different games.”

But their first match in the knockout round won’t be easy, facing a Netherlands squad that is the reigning European champions and runners-up at the 2019 World Cup. The team collected a whopping goal differential of 21-8 in the group stage, with an 8-2 win against China and a 10-3 win against Zambia serving as the highlights.

“Our mentality and our goal doesn’t change,” US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher said. “Regardless of anything else going on, our goal is to win. Every time we step on the field, whether it’s a friendly, whether it’s a world championship, whether it’s an 11 v. 11 intrasquad [game], we want to win.

“That’s what we prepare for, to put ourselves in the best position to try to get that done.”

Odds for Matchup

Netherlands vs. United States: United States -0.5 (+125)

Netherlands vs. United States over-under: 3.5 goals (under -167, over +125)

Netherlands vs. United States money line: United States +130, Netherlands +163, Draw +260

USA Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): ane Campbell, Adrianna Franch, Alyssa Naeher

DEFENDERS (7): Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson, Crystal Dunn, Casey Krueger, Kelley O’Hara, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Sonnett

MIDFIELDERS (6): Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Catarina Macario, Kristie Mewis, Samantha Mewis

FORWARDS (6) Tobin Heath, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Christen Press, Megan Rapinoe, Lynn Williams

Netherlands Roster

GOALKEEPERS (2) Sari van Veenendaal, Lize Kop, Loes Geurts

DEFENDERS (8): Lynn Wilms, Stefanie van der Gragt, Aniek Nouwen, Merel van Dongen, Sisca Folkertsma, Kika van Es, Dominique Janssen, Anouk Dekker

MIDFIELDERS (5): Jill Roord, Danielle van de Donk, Victoria Pelova, Jackie Groenen, Inessa Kaagman

FORWARDS (6): Shanice van de Sanden, Joelle Smits, Vivianne Miedema, Lieke Martens, Lineth Beerensteyn, Renate Jansen