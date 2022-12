How to Watch USA vs Netherlands World Cup Without Cable

Seeking their first trip to the World Cup quarterfinals since 2002, Team USA takes on Netherlands in a Group of 16 match on Saturday.

In the US, the match (10 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch USA vs Netherlands streaming live online:

USA vs Netherlands Preview

This will be the sixth time these two countries have squared off in the last 20 years with the Netherlands holding a 3-1-1 edge in the matchups. However, the teams haven’t played since 2015 and the US won that matchup 4-3.

While the US managed to advance past the Group stage, they still only scored two goals in the three games. They’ll need more offense to advance past the Netherlands.

The Netherlands scored five goals in their three games so far and posted a 2-0-1 record. Forward Cody Gakpo is a sensational goal scorer who has already scored three times in this tournament.

For the US they’ll be hoping that the goal by Christian Pulisic against Iran will open the floodgates for the midfielder. The question will be his health as he had to leave that game with Iran due to an abdominal injury.

Pulisic is expected to play in the match with the Netherlands, but it’s unclear how healthy he’ll be. The US will need Timothy Weah to step up in case Pulisic isn’t at 100 percent.

The Netherlands is also led by midfielder Frenkie de Jong and the US will have to account for him as well if they are going to have a chance to pull off the upset. The good news for the US is that they have been phenomenal defensively in this tournament.

The midfielder trio and backline have allowed just one goal through three games so far. The matchup of the US defense against the Netherlands offense should be one of the most interesting matchups in the World Cup so far.

One of the biggest concerns for the US has been their play in the second half. After getting off to strong starts in the first half of each game their play has tailed off in the second half.

Both of these teams have played strong defense so far in this World Cup with each only allowing a goal so far. This game could simply come down to a low-scoring affair and which team makes the fewest mistakes on the back end.

The Netherlands is a considerable favorite entering the matchup as Vegas oddsmakers have them at -110, while the US is at +330.