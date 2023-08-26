USA vs New Zealand FIBA Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

Team USA opens its 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup campaign on Saturday against New Zealand at 8:40 a.m. ET.

In the US, the game will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

USA vs New Zealand FIBA World Cup 2023 Preview

After a disappointing seventh-place finish in 2019, the U.S. is looking to win it all this time around. Greece, New Zealand and Jordan round out the other teams in Group C.

Led by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, the United States are the favorites among the loaded field of 32 to win it all this year. “It feels good,” United States guard Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers said about the team’s vibe heading into the tournament. “Hopefully we play eight games here and obviously win all of them. It’s good to get here and run around. We had a good practice yesterday, a good one today, and hopefully we’ll keep building throughout this week for Saturday’s game.”

“Every time we step out on the court it’s about how can we be better than we were yesterday, that’s been our mindset,” Knicks guard Jalen Brunson said, adding: “We have a lot of guys who come from different situations and play different styles of basketball but here, egos are left at the door. We all just want to win.”

On the other side, Flynn Cameron, Isaac Fotu and Finn Delany are all players to watch for the Tall Blacks. Ranked 26th in the world by FIBA, this will be the seventh World Cup appearance for New Zealand, who has never won the tourney. It won’t be easy this time around, drawing the world No. 1 American squad out of the gate.

“If the USA roster was an NBA franchise, I’d like its chances to make a Finals run based on the coaching staff alone,” Eric Gomez of ESPN Mexico wrote. “On the court, it’s a solid group with star power and plenty of role players who can provide quality minutes on both ends of the floor when the likes of Anthony Edwards, Brandon Ingram and Jalen Brunson have to rest.”

These two teams last met in the World Cup in 2014, with the United States winning, 98-71.

Here’s a look at the rosters for both teams:

United States:

Paolo Banchero, F, Orlando Magic

Mikal Bridges, F, Brooklyn Nets

Jalen Brunson, G, New York Knicks

Anthony Edwards, G, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, G, Indiana Pacers

Josh Hart, G, New York Knicks

Brandon Ingram, F, New Orleans Pelicans

Jaren Jackson Jr., F, Memphis Grizzlies

Cam Johnson, F, Brooklyn Nets

Walker Kessler, C, Utah Jazz

Bobby Portis, F, Milwaukee Bucks

Austin Reaves, G, Los Angeles Lakers

New Zealand: