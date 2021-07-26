USA vs Nigeria Women’s Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch

The United States women’s basketball team is set to kick its Olympic campaign off against Nigeria in Group B action in Tokyo.

In the United States, the game (start time: Monday night at 12:40 a.m. ET/9:40 p.m. PT) will be televised on USA. You can also watch the game live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of USA vs Nigeria online:

USA vs Nigeria Women’s Basketball Preview

The United States beat Nigeria 93-62 in an exhibition before the Games kicked off last weekend, and the two countries will clash again here in the first game of the Olympics for both teams. A’ja Wilson scored 16 points and Breanna Stewart chipped in 14 in the victory. The Americans didn’t have much trouble with D’Tigress a little over a week ago, and they’re favored again here.

“It’s gold or failure without a doubt,” Staley told the Philadelphia Inquirer prior to the Olympics. “That is the pressure we have been under the last six [Olympics]. So it is par for the course.”

Staley, who won gold with the U.S. as a player in 1996, 2000, and 2004, knows what it takes to win on this stage. “You just want to flow it,” Staley added. “If the waters get a little wild, you still have to stay clam and just follow the course.”

On the other side, Nigeria will be without its paint-clearing rebounder Evelyn Akhator, which could allow the likes of Stewart to take over the boards. Despite missing a core player, Nigeria is going to come at the United States with everything it has.

“In the past we were just happy to make it to the tournament or play a game against USA,” Arizona State point guard Promise Amukamara, who is playing for Nigeria, said. “We didn’t know we could go foot to foot with these teams but now we’ve gained the respect of other teams and I think we’re on people’s radars and that’s a good thing. We’re on the rise and I think that’s good for the future of Nigerian basketball.”

The U.S. has won 49 straight games at the Olympics, a streak that began with the team’s win in the 1992 bronze-medal game.

Here’s a look at the rosters for both countries:

Team USA Roster: Ariel Atkins (Guard, Washington Mystics) Sue Bird (Guard, Seattle Storm) Tina Charles (Center, Washington Mystics) Napheesa Collier (Guard/forward, Minnesota Lynx) Skylar Diggins-Smith (Guard, Phoenix Mercury) Sylvia Fowles (Center, Minnesota Lynx) Chelsea Gray (Guard, Las Vegas Aces) Brittney Griner (Center, Phoenix Mercury) Jewell Loyd (Guard, Seattle Storm) Breanna Stewart (Forward/center, Seattle Storm) Diana Taurasi (Guard, Phoenix Mercury) A’ja Wilson (Forward, Las Vegas Aces) Coaches: Dawn Staley (head coach), Dan Hughes (assistant), Cheryl Reeve (assistant), Jennifer Rizzotti (assistant)

Team Nigeria Roster: Adaora Elonu, Aisha Balarabe, Elizabeth Balogun, Promise Amukamara, Atonye Nyingifa, Ezinne Kalu, Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpannah, Ify Ibekwe, Oderah Chidom, Victoria Macaulay, Erica Ogwumike Amy Okonkwo Coach: Otis Hughley