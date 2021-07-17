USA vs Spain Basketball 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The United States Men’s Basketball team will take on Spain in its final pre-Olympics exhibition game on Saturday.

In the US, the game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports Network. If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Spain online:

USA vs Spain Preview

Team USA is coming off a much-needed 108-80 victory over Argentina. Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal led the way for the U.S. with 17 points apiece, Zach Levine of the Chicago Bulls chipped in 15, and Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard added 13 points in a well-rounded win. Bam Adebayo scored 12 points and Golden State Warriors standout Draymond Green added eight for the United States.

“I thought both [Adebayo] and Draymond facilitated a lot of action,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said after the win. “They were very active. They got everybody involved. That’s something that’s really important for us. Those are the talents that we have that fit best with our shooters. Providing that situation where our shooters can get open shots — we did it without turning it over, and that’s wonderful.”

The United States dropped two straight games against Nigeria and Australia heading into their matchup against Argentina, so the win was key. The United States came out hot, going up 58-42 at the half, and it never let off the gas.

“Our biggest thing is we have to realize it’s not the NBA and Coach Pop keeps re-emphasizing that every single day,” Beal said, via the Washington Post. “It’s way more physical. Guys are smarter. These guys have been playing together for five-, 10-plus years. So they have the experience and the chemistry and we’re trying to develop that in a short period of time.”

On the other side, Spain has won its last two games, an 87-79 win over France July 10 and an 86-77 over the same French squad just two days prior. Ricky Rubio led the way for Spain, scoring a game-high 23 points in the July 10 win. Both teams will play another exhibition before the preliminary group stage round begins July 24.

Here’s a look at the rosters for the both teams:

United States: Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets Jerami Grant, Detroit Pistons Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks Zach Lavigne, Chicago Bulls Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers, Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Spain: Alberto Abalde, Alex Abrines, Carlos Alocen, Dario Brizuela, Victor Claver, Rudy Fernandez, Usman Garuba, Marc Gasol, Pau Gasol, Juancho Hernangomez, Willy Hernangomez, Sergio Llull, Xabi Lopez-Arostegui, Pierre Oriola, Sergio Rodriguez, Ricky Rubio.